Genshin Impact Cloud Retainer leaks: Name, kit, and Constellations

A couple of new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, sharing info on Cloud Retainer's potential kit and some of her Constellations. She is expected to be released in version 4.4, and according to reliable sources, it seems that her kit is mostly based on Plunge Attacks and healing her party members. It is also hinted that she could be a support unit for Xiao, thanks to one of her passive talents.

In addition, the leak has shared the real name of Cloud Retainer, which has been kept hidden in Genshin Impact. This article covers more about the kit and Constellations.

Travelers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since the info is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Cloud Retainer's potential kit and name leaked

According to leaks via Black Rose, Cloud Retainer can supposedly create a wind domain using her Elemental Skill, which allows the active unit to perform three Plunged Attacks. This is pretty similar to Venti's hold version of Elemental Skill.

Meanwhile, Cloud Retainer's Elemental Burst reportedly increases nearby party members' jumping ability, allowing them to jump higher. In addition, she instantly heals the entire team after using her Burst and provides additional healing periodically, similar to Jean's Elemental Burst.

Furthermore, one of Cloud Retainer's passive talents buffs the active character's Pluging Attack DMG inside the field created by her Elemental Skill, making her a potential support for Xiao.

Finally, here's a list of the Adeptus Constellations and their abilities:

C2: Provides more healing to the entire team after using her Elemental Burst

Provides more healing to the entire team after using her Elemental Burst C4: Increases ATK (It is unclear if she increases her own ATK or the entire party)

Increases ATK (It is unclear if she increases her own ATK or the entire party) C6: Increases the number of usages of her Skill and also increases her main DPS ability

Unfortunately, there is no info about Cloud Retainer's C1 ability. Meanwhile, her C3 and C5 are expected to increase her Elemental Skill and Burst levels by three, similar to other characters in the game. More info is expected to be leaked once the Genshin Impact 4.4 beta begins.

Another leak from Black Rose and Uncle A suggests that the Adeptus' true name is Xianyun. Needless to say, Cloud Retainer is her Adeptus title and not her actual name. It is also speculated that Xianyun will likely be her playable character name.

Cloud Retainer is expected to be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update, which will go live on January 31, 2024. Depending on the phase, her exact release date is one of the following:

Phase I: January 31, 2024

Phase II: February 21, 2024

Xiao, Ganyu, and Shenhe are also expected to get rerun banners in version 4.4. In addition, HoYoverse might release the rumored Lion-dance Boy in this patch. He is speculated to be a 4-star Pyro unit.