Genshin Impact 4.4 Beta: Sign-up application, How to apply, eligibility, deadline, and more

Genshin Impact has begun recruiting players for the 4.4 Beta test. Fans hoping to participate have until December 12, 2023 to apply. As per rumors, version 4.4 will celebrate the Lantern Rite event and focus on Liyue again. It's highly possible that players partaking in the 4.4 Beta get the opportunity to test out Cloud Retainer in her playable form and a new 4-star character.

However, players should note that they'll be required to sign strict NDAs if chosen for the 4.4 Beta test to discourage them from leaking sensitive information.

This article will simplify things for those interested by elaborating on how to apply for the Genshin Impact 4.4 Beta test. It will also mention the eligibility requirements.

Genshin Impact 4.4 beta application guide

The official 4.4 Beta testing announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

With Genshin Impact's version 4.3 slated to release in a few days, the sign-ups for the 4.4 Beta are now live. To be part of its testing, the first thing you must do is join the game's official Discord channel. After joining, go to the information category on the left-hand side and then scroll down to find "genshin-announcements." Here, you will find the official announcement for the 4.4 Beta, as shown in the image above.

The sign-ups for the 4.4 Beta testing will remain active until 9 PM (EST) on December 12, 2023. The universal countdown above reflects the time remaining until it ends. Moreover, note that the time and date of the deadline displayed in your Discord app reflect your local time.

Requirements to join Genshin Impact's 4.4 Beta test

Cloud Retainer, as seen in cutscene (Image via YoYoverse)

To be eligible to join the 4.4 Beta, players must fulfill a few requirements. Ensure the following before participating:

You must log in with your HoYoLAB account to sign up. Therefore, your account should be linked with the UID you plan to use in the beta test.

You should be a member of the official Discord channel, and your DMs should be open for messages from Paimon.

You must be over 18 at the time of your application to participate in Beta. HoYoverse will immediately disqualify those under this age.

You must own a valid government ID that will be required to submit as proof. It is recommended to ensure the ID you plan to use isn't expired or revoked.

After fulfilling the abovementioned requisites, head to this link to fill out the 4.4 Beta form.

Once you've completed the process and registered for Genshin Impact's 4.4 Beta test, you will soon get a DM from Paimon upon selection. It is expected that the lucky participants may be able to test the upcoming 5-star Cloud Retainer and the previously leaked 4-star Lion Boy.

However, it is important to note that only a handful of players are picked for testing, and there is a possibility that the applicant may not be selected.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.