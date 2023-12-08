Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream summary: Navia, rerun banners, codes, events, and more

HoYoverse recently conducted the Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program livestream on December 8, 2023. It provided players with a preview of what to expect in the upcoming update. The hosts premiered the version 4.3 trailer and revealed information about characters, weapons, artifacts, and more. They also showcased Navia and Chevreuse's gameplay.

During the 4.3 livestream, HoYoverse also released three new exclusive redeem codes. Players can exchange them to obtain 300 Primogems and some other in-game items.

This article will provide a brief overview of everything new coming to Genshin Impact with the 4.3 update.

Genshin Impact 4.3 banners, events, and everything new

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update titled "Roses and Muskets" will be arriving on December 20, 2023. The 4.3 Special Program livestream disclosed the details that have been discussed below.

Redeem codes

HoYoverse released three new redemption codes during the livestream. Here they are with their rewards:

RS99D5LVTM6V - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. UBRQC4MCT4PZ - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 8BQ9CMMVS5PM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Considering all the codes are time-limited, it is recommended to redeem them at the earliest.

New characters

Navia as seen in the 4.3 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update will see the release of Navia as a 5-star Geo character and Chevreuse as a 4-star Pyro unit. The former is confirmed to be a Claymore user, while the latter wields a Polearm. The 4.3 livestream showcased their kits and gameplay, which look promising.

The livestream also revealed that Navia will be arriving in the first half of version 4.3, while Chevreuse will make her debut on the second half banners.

Complete banner schedule

Here is the complete character banner schedule for version 4.3:

Phase I (November 20 to January 10)

Navia (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

Phase II (January 10 to January 31)

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

Verdict, as seen in the 4.3 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to the Epitome Invocation weapons banner, the schedule is expected to be the following:

Phase I (November 20 to January 10)

Verdict (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

Phase II (January 10 to January 31)

Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

New Story Quest

Version 4.3 of the game will also feature a story quest for Navia. It will be titled Rosa Multiflora Chapter: Act I. Similar to other character quests, players will require three keys to unlock it.

Events

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update will introduce an array of events, including the flagship event called "Roses and Muskets." It will also see the return of Liben alongside the Marvelous Merchandise event.

For curious players, here is a list of all events revealed in the livestream:

Roses and Muskets

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Lost Riches

Dance of Resolute Will

Marvelous Merchandise

New artifact sets

The 4.3 Special Program livestream revealed that two new artifact sets will be introduced in the upcoming update. One of these additions, called Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods, seems to be tailor-made for Navia, while the other, called Song of Days Past, is expected to cater to the healers of the game.

Both of these artifacts will become available in a separate domain once the 4.3 update goes live.

