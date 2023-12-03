Genshin Impact Chevreuse build guide leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 4.3 will see the release of Chevreuse. She is a 4-star character from the Pyro element and is the captain of Fontaine's Special Security and Surveillance Patrol in the game's lore. She is expected to be a Polearm user capable of reducing the Pyro and Electro RES of enemies.

Aside from that, Chevreuse is also expected to buff the attack of other Pyro and Electro main DPS characters. Therefore, it is advised players build her as a support to capitalize on these aspects of her kit.

This article will provide the best support build for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact, including her artifact options, weapon options, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are sourced from the Beta stage and will be updated if there are any changes before version 4.3's public release.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse build guide

Chevreuse, as seen in her drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse is a new 4-star character arriving in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. Her kit is focused on the Overload elemental reaction and favors teammates from Pyro and Electro elements.

Players can use Chevreuse to inflict enemies with Pyro or Electro RES, increase the damage of their Pyro or Electro DPS, or heal active characters. She is a flexible unit that can pair well with characters like Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun, and more.

Considering Chevreuse's attack buff and healing both scales off her max HP, it is advised to stack HP on her artifacts. Therefore, players should go for the following main stats on her artifact pieces:

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% HP% HP% / Crit Rate

It is important to note that opting for Crit Rate circlet is only recommended if players are using Chevreuse with Favonius Lance to consistently trigger the weapon's passive.

When it comes to sub-stats for artifacts, here are the ones to prioritize:

HP%

Crit Rate

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

Considering Chevreuse's Elemental Skill is the main part of her gameplay, her talent priorities are as follows:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks

Best artifact set for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Noblesse Oblige domain location and effects. (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse's main role in a team comp is to buff the Pyro or Electro main DPS units. To maximize that aspect of her kit, it is recommended to equip her with the Noblesse Oblige artifact set. This can buff the damage of her teammates further after using her Elemental Burst.

Here are the effects of the Noblesse Oblige set:

2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

Elemental Burst DMG +20%. 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Best weapons for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Chevreuse can make use of several Polearms in the game, some options arguably perform better than others. As such, here is a list of the best weapons players can equip her with:

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star)

Skyward Pride (5-star)

Favonius Lance (4-star)

The Catch (4-star)

Black Tassel (3-star)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.