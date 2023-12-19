Genshin Impact 4.3 patch notes: Banners, events, new features, changes, and more

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update titled Roses and Muskets will be released soon and will see the arrival of two new characters: Navia and Chevreuse. While the former is known to be a 5-star Geo unit, the latter will be a 4-star from the Pyro element. The patch will also introduce new weapons, events, artifacts, and some QoL changes, as informed by the developers.

This article will summarize everything new coming to Genshin Impact in version 4.3, as revealed by official announcements.

Genshin Impact 4.3 patch notes: Everything new and changed

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update will be the first patch after Fontaine's chapter of Archon Quest concludes. It will go live on December 20, 2023, at 11 am (UTC +8) after the maintenance period.

Here is a list of all the new content set to arrive in the 4.3 patch:

New characters and limited banners

New weapons

New artifacts

New quest

New events

New features and QoL changes

Navia's banner in 4.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has confirmed that two new characters will debut in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners. The first one will be the head of Spina di Rosula, Navia, while the other is Chevreuse, captain of Fontaine's Special Security and Surveillance Patrol. They wield a Claymore and Polearm, respectively.

Here is the banner schedule for version 4.3:

Phase I : Navia + Ayaka

: Navia + Ayaka Phase II: Raiden Shogun + Yoimiya, alongside Chevreuse

4.3 first half weapons banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update will release a new 5-star Claymore called the Verdict. It will be Navia's signature weapon and will provide its user with Crit Rate and Attack. Additionally, signature weapons of rerun characters will be featured during the update.

Here is the schedule for the weapon banner:

Phase I : Verdict + Mistsplitter Reforged

: Verdict + Mistsplitter Reforged Phase II: Engulfing Lightning + Thundering Pulse

Version 4.3 will release two new artifact sets to the game. One is meant to be Navia's BiS artifact set, while the other is oriented toward healers.

Here's a look at the effects of both upcoming artifact sets:

1) Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

ATK +18%. 4-Piece: After using an Elemental Skill, gain a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150%, and this additional increase disappears 1s after that shield is lost.

2) Song of Days Past

2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

Healing Bonus +15%. 4-Piece: When the equipping character heals a party member, the Yearning effect will be created for 6s, which records the total amount of healing provided (including overflow healing). When the duration expires, the Yearning effect will be transformed into the Waves of Days Past effect: When your active party member hits an opponent with a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, the DMG dealt will be increased by 8% of the total healing amount recorded by the Yearning effect. The Waves of Days Past effect is removed after it has taken effect five times or after 10s. A single instance of the Yearning effect can record up to 15,000 healing, and only a single instance can exist at once, but it can record the healing from multiple equipping characters. Equipping characters on standby can still trigger this effect.

Genshin Impact 4.3 will permanently add a new story quest for Navia called Rosa Multiflora Chapter. Players will be required to be at least Adventure Rank 40 and complete the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quest to begin the story quest.

The upcoming patch will feature several exciting events that will reward players with Primogems and in-game items. The flagship event of 4.3, Roses and Muskets, will reward players with a free 4-star Claymore called Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword. They can also obtain its refinement materials by participating in the event.

For curious fans, here's a list of all upcoming events in v4.3:

Roses and Muskets

Dance of Resolute Will

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Lost Riches

Marvelous Merchandise

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update will bring out several changes and features to improve the gameplay experience. Here is a list of all changes coming to the title, as revealed by the patch notes:

HoYoverse will be introducing changes to the artifacts system. It will get new features like auto-lock, updated filters, and enhanced to the next tier. There will also be a section of recommended artifacts from 4.3.

Gamers who are yet to unlock Chasm can now easily access the area with a new Teleport Waypoint. The area will no longer be locked behind a World Quest.

A new feature will allow players to send all their characters to expedition again with one click.

Genshin Impact will now allow players to add more than one refinement material at once, allowing travelers to quickly refine weapons.

Starting from 4.3, players will spawn at the key trigger inside domains after restarting them.

The enemies list in Adventurer's Handbook will also undergo minor changes for easier accessibility.

