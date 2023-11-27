Genshin Impact 4.3 Primogems count and total free wishes according to leaks

HoYoverse will probably release Genshin Impact version 4.3 on December 20, 2023. While the upcoming update won't add a new region, travelers can still expect to get Primogems and other gacha currencies from other sources to pull for their favorite characters. There's time before this version goes live, but a couple of leaks have already shared the estimated number of Primogems that can be obtained.

Unfortunately, it appears that the next Fontaine patch won't offer a lot of gacha currencies to F2P players. Travelers can find more details in this article. The total count of free wishes is subject to change as it's based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.3 to offer 8,000+ free Primogems worth of pulls, as per leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update is expected to go live on December 20, 2023. The next Fontaine patch will release Chevreuse and Navia as the newest playable characters. However, there doesn't seem to be a lot of content available in version 4.3 since there is no new region. The estimated Primogems count is also much lower than the previous versions.

Here is a rough estimation of the total Primogems and Intertwined Fates that can be obtained in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 patch, courtesy of Hutaolover77:

Navia Story Quest: 60 Primogems

Limited time events: 2,400 Primogems

Daily Commissions: 2,520 Primogems

Character trials: 80 Primogems

Spiral Abyss: 1,200 Primogems

Achievements: 5 Primogems

HoYoLAB login bouns: 60 Primogems

Version 4.3 update: 600 Primogems

Version 4.4 livestream: 300 Primogems

Misc codes: 60 Primogems

Web event: 80 Primogems

Twitch drops: 30 Primogems

Stardust Exchange: 5 Intertwined Fates

The above list sums up to 7,395 Primogems and five Intertwined Fates, which is worth 51 pulls on Event Wishes. The community has confirmed that the pull count is the lowest in Genshin Impact's history. However, this count is just an estimation, and the total is subject to change. In addition, the number of Primogems earned will entirely depend on the player's participation in these events.

Travelers can add 10 Acquaint Fates from the Battle Pass and Stardust Exchange to their total pulls, giving them a few more, but only on the permanent banner.