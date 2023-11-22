Genshin Impact 4.3 Primogems leak hints at a less-rewarding patch

Primogems are the single most crucial currency in Genshin Impact, forming the bridge between players and limited characters. However, it is hard to come by. This makes acquiring it one of the toughest grinds for an F2P player. Sadly, leaks related to a future update hint at a low Primogem count.

Renowned dataminers often offer an estimation regarding this currency before the start of an update, giving the community an idea of the Primogems that can be farmed in that patch. However, the numbers seem pretty low for 4.3, where everyone can acquire approximately 50 pullsby being completely F2P.

The issue, however, is that this number has been recorded to be the lowest in the game's history.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by Uncle and Hu Tao Lover. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

New Primogem count leaks recorded to be the lowest in Genshin Impact history

The number of pulls that have been recorded for Genshin Impact 4.3 has been laid out in the following list:

F2P: 51 pulls

Welkin Moon: 77 pulls.

Welkin Moon and Battle Pass: 85 pulls.

The numbers of Primogems shown below have been calculated from various events and login rewards coming in the update:

Navia story quest: 60.

Limited time event: 2,400.

Daily Commissions: 2,520.

Stardust Exchange: 800.

5-star character trials: 80.

Spiral Abyss: 1,200.

HoYoLab login bonus: 60.

Version 4.4 Livestream: 300.

Update maintenance: 600.

Codes: 60.

Twitch Drops: 30.

The community has confirmed that the pull count for F2P is recorded as the lowest in this game's history, as Genshin Impact 3.7 provided players with 55 pulls. Regardless, these are speculative numbers that can change in due time. Version 4.3 won't have any new locations added to the world of Teyvat, which is the primary reason behind the low count.

However, note that Genshin Impact has been nominated for "Best Ongoing Game" as well, which might also lead HoYoverse to send ten pulls. Everyone can also expect different numbers from the limited event as well.