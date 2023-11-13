Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2023: Nominations, track record, voting process, and more

Genshin Impact has been nominated in The Game Awards 2023's Best Ongoing Game category for the third time in a row. Per the official announcement, the title will compete with Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy XIV, and Fortnite for its maiden Best Ongoing Game award. As the public fan-voting begins, here is everything worth knowing about the game at TGA.

Genshin Impact at The Game Awards (2020-2023)

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact has been a consistent nominee at the Game Awards every year since its launch in September 2020. The open-world ARPG title from HoYoverse has won across two categories in the last two years and is now aiming for another in the form of the Best Ongoing Game of 2023.

Last year, Genshin Impact bagged three nominations and clinched one victory, marking 2022 as the most successful year for the game. It triumphed over Sonic Frontiers, overcoming vote-botting and unfair practices from the Sonic community to bag the Player's Voice award in a dramatic turn of events.

It is believed that most fans helped HoYoverse bag their second game award by actively participating in the voting process with the hope of celebratory in-game rewards.

In 2021, the Hoyoverse title earned its first-ever award at TGA as the winner of the Best Mobile Game category. So far, it has secured eight nominations across three categories and has won two of them.

For those interested, here is Genshin Impact's track record at The Game Awards:

2023

Best Ongoing Game (Result awaited)

2022

Player's Voice (Winner)

Best Mobile Game (Nominee)

Best Ongoing Game (Nominee)

2021

Best Mobile Game (Winner) Best Ongoing Game (Nominee)

2020

Best Role-Playing Game (Nominee)

Best Mobile Game (Nominee)

It's worth noting that Genshin Impact missed out on this year's Best Mobile Game category after three consecutive nominations and one win in recent years. Interestingly, its sister game, Honkai: Star Rail, secured a spot in the category following its massively successful launch in April this year.

Expand Tweet

Although currently revealed categories do not include the Player's Voice category, it's expected to be announced at a later date as usual.

How to vote at The Game Awards 2023

To vote for Genshin Impact or any other games at TGA, fans can head to the official voting page of The Game Award's official website, sign up and follow the on-page instructions. The voting phase will remain open till Wednesday, December 6, 6:00 PM PDT, allowing fans to cast their votes for all 31 categories.

TGA 2023 results will be announced on December 7, 2023. The winners will be determined using the combined rating of the Jury and Public fan voting. The Jury will have a 90% influence on the final result. The Public will have only a 10% influence.

Official FAQ clarifies the Voting and Winner determination process at TGA (Image via TGA)

When and where to watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will be live-streamed by @thegameawards on their official Twitch/YouTube accounts and other channels on December 7, 2023, at 4:30 PM (PT) / 12:30 AM (UTC).