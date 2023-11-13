Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and more nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

It is that time of the year again when players worldwide band together to celebrate the best games and stay glued to their screens for The Game Awards. With just a few weeks remaining for the biggest annual gaming event, we finally have the list of nominees for the Game of the Year award. Unsurprisingly, the proceedings are dominated by some of the best-reviewed games of 2023, including Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and more.

With how jam-packed this year has been with quality games, it will be quite difficult to choose one that triumphs above all. Here's a look at all the nominees for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Which games have been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023?

Most of the nominees will not come as a surprise. Unfortunately, no indie games have been nominated despite some stellar releases this year, such as Dave the Diver, Sea of Stars, Humanity, and the recently released Cocoon.

However, considering the behemoths nominated for the crown does somewhat justify the lack of indie inclusions. It's impossible to look past the sheer spectacle and popularity of titles like Baldur's Gate 3 or The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Here's a look at all the nominees for the Game of the Year 2023:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Wonder

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

With such a strong lineup of games, it will be really interesting to see which of these ends up winning The Game of the Year 2023.

How to vote for Game of the Year at The Game Awards?

With the nominations for all the categories revealed, you can place your vote via The Game Awards' official website. Note that votes will be counted till December 6, 2023. Here's how you can vote for the Game of the Year as well as other categories:

Go to the official The Game Awards website.

Click on the "Nominees" tab from the top banner.

Register to the site using a functional email ID.

Place your votes for each of the categories (You can freely navigate between categories at any time).

The Game Awards 2023 will stream live on December 7, 2023, from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be live-streamed on the official "thegameawards" YouTube as well as Twitch channels.