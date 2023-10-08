The Game Awards 2023: Date, time, how to watch, and more

The Game Awards 2023 will be this year's last major event before 2024 brings brand-new releases and major surprises in the world of gaming and esports. Geoff Keighley will be returning as host this year. Apart from the list of awards that will be given out, a lot of fresh games are expected to be announced at the event this year.

The Game Awards 2023 was first announced during this year's Gamescom. This article will talk about when this event will take place and how to watch it?

Everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 might win the Game of the Year trophy this year (Image via Larian)

The Game Awards 2023 will be the tenth iteration of this prestigious ceremony. As announced during Gamescom, this event will be held on December 7, 2023. It is scheduled to start from 4:30 pm (PT) / 7:30 pm (ET) / 12:30 am (UTC) on that date. its ticket sales haven't gone live yet.

If you're unable to get this event's tickets, you should still be able to catch all the action live right from the comfort of your homes.

Where to watch The Game Awards 2023

Although not much information about this is available yet, but the event will most-likely be broadcast on The Game Awards' official Twitch and YouTube channels. Many streamers from around the globe will also be streaming it for their fans as well. This means that fans can watch their content to catch all the action.

You will have to sit through a three-hour long livestream if you want to see everything that's being revealed at the event. All this event's categories and their respective nominations haven't been revealed yet. However, based on what was seen last year, The Game Awards 2023 should feature the following nomiations:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Director

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Indie

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Innovation in Accessibility

Best VR/AR

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim/Strategy

Best Sports/Racing

Best Multiplayer

Content Creator or the Year

Best Indie Debut

Best Adaptation

Most Anticipated Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

Hogwarts Legacy is also a strong contender for the Game of the Year award (Image via Avalanche)

Of all these categories, Game of the Year is supposed to see some serious competition . Baldur's Gate 3 was looks really strong, but Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy might give Larion's RPG a good run for its money.