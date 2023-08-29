5 major video game announcements from Gamescom 2023

The recent Gamescom 2023 showcase was met with much hype and delivered on many fronts. Of course, heavy hitters like GTA 6 were still nowhere to be seen, much to fans' dismay. But viewers weren't left empty-handed, as the event showcased fresh updates on anticipated games, brand-new reveals, and more. With that said, lets take a look at some of the best announcements showcased at Gamescom 2023

All major reveals highlighted at Gamescom 2023

1) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty + 2.0 update

Perhaps the biggest showcase on this list, fans finally got a new look at the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for 2020's controversial RPG Cyberpunk 2077 at Gamescom. Boasting a unique story, players will explore a brand new district while enjoying an overhaul of the game in this expansion.

From fresh weapons and skills to tweaked police AI and the addition of vehicle combat, players finally have a reason to return to Night City. Furthermore, the base game will undergo numerous changes and tweaks. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty launches September 26, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

2) Crimson Desert new gameplay

Developed by the Pearl Abyss, responsible for the acclaimed MMORPG Black Desert Online, Crimson Desert is a single-player adventure. Set in the same future as their previous title, Crimson Desert has been in the works for a while. To whet viewers' appetite, developers showcased a gameplay trailer at Gamescom, offering a debut in-depth look at its world and mechanics.

Seemingly a mix of Assassin's Creed and Red Dead Redemption with a bit of the modern Legend of Zelda games, this new RPG journey is incredibly ambitious on all fronts. Get ready to explore the dangerous and marvelous world of Pywel when Crimson Desert arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in the future.

3) Alan Wake 2 new gameplay

Another hugely anticipated 2023 title showcased at Gamescom, Remedy Entertainment has seemingly gone all out for Alan Wake 2. Featuring cutting-edge graphics, an immersive horror atmosphere, and a novel new light-switching system, players will explore a terrifying world as both the titular writer and new character, Saga Anderson.

The developers once again flex their technical prowess with a new level shifting mechanic, which Alan will thoroughly experience. Saga, on the other hand, will also need to contend with shadow beings that haunt Alan's nightmares while solving a murder mystery. Players will learn more when Alan Wake 2 releases on October 27, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

4) Fort Solis

Created by Fallen Leaf in collaboration with Black Drakkar Games, Fort Solis is the latest entry in the adventure game genre. Taking place on a desolate mining facility on Mars in the year 2080, players control senior engineer Jack as he arrives to track down a distress signal from the area. What ensues is a Hollywood-esque thriller brought to life with Unreal Engine 5.

Throw in performances by major voice actors like Troy Baker of The Last of Us and Roger Clark of Red Dead Redemption 2 fame, and fans have an enthralling cinematic adventure waiting for them. Those craving a next-gen Heavy Rain or Firewatch experience will find this to be a satisfactory alternative. Fort Solis is already out for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

5) Little Nightmares 3

One of the few surprises that caught players off-guard at Gamescom 2023, Little Nightmares 3 is the latest entry in the underrated horror platformer series. Helmed by masters of the genre at Supermassive Games, the upcoming adventure pits players in control of two characters: Low and Alone.

Set inside a place called the Spiral, the duo must brave many dangers and make it out alive. Players can enjoy the game solo or in a two-player co-op. Little Nightmares 3 arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.