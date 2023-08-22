Little Nightmares 3 revealed at Gamescom 2023: Release window, platforms, and more

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 had many surprises in store for gamers, and one of the major reveals was Little Nightmares 3. The upcoming horror platformer is the biggest and best the series has looked yet. Interestingly, it's in development under Supermassive Games, the same studio responsible for The Quarry and the PS4 exclusive Until Dawn.

This latest entry is headed to all modern platforms. Let's dive into details, including the release window.

When does Little Nightmares 3 launch, and for which platforms?

Little Nightmares 3 features much of the same gameplay formula as the previous two installments that players fell in love with. This time, follow the story of two characters as they make their way across creepy landscapes. Countless threats lurk around every corner in the form of monsters. Expect to solve puzzles, engage in thrilling chases and use stealth to evade the enemies' line of sight.

On an interesting note, this game will feature co-op play as well. Meaning two players can team up to flee the terrifying beings attempting to thwart their escape. They must work together to overcome each challenge and escape unscathed. However, those looking for a more immersive solo experience can stick to single-player.

Unlike the previous entries, which were made by Tarsier Studios, the latest release will be helmed by Supermassive Games, renowned for making not just the iconic PS4 horror game Until Dawn but also the Dark Pictures Anthology series. This means players can expect it to be the biggest and most ambitious chapter in the underrated series thus far.

Published by Bandai Namco of Tales series and Tekken fame, this upcoming horror game will arrive in 2024. No concrete release date has been revealed, so players must wait a while to get their hands on it. Fans do not need experience with previous entries to dive into this one, as it seems to be a standalone release.

While many games in 2023 and onwards are exclusively current-gen, that is not the case here. In other words, Little Nightmares 3 is headed to all major gaming platforms out right now, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.