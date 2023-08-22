Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Revamped Police and Vehicular Combat showcased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

As fans gear up for the imminent release of the hotly-anticipated DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty was showcased at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. Viewers got to see the gameplay of the upcoming expansion that is arriving to the CDPR title, including peeks at new perks, new relic skills, new vehicles, revamped police, vehicular combat, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will play DLC to the 2020 action role-playing title developed by CD Projekt Red. It is set to release on September 26, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This will be the final expansion for the game, with the developers confirmed to be working on a sequel.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 features a new look at Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty gameplay

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 clip of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty began by providing a quick look at various new and redesigned perks and relic skill trees that are making their way to the game. Players got a look at Opportunist, Bullet Deflect, Spatial Mapping, Limiter Removal, Finisher: Bladerunner, and more.

New vehicles are also en route. But one of the most interesting aspects was vehicular combat. While viewers only get a short glimpse at it, we can see players scanning vehicles, using mounted weaponry and other armaments to take them down. Furthermore, the police system has also been revamped, and the clip provided a fleeting clip of that.

The clip provided the salient points of the upcoming expansion as follows:

A dangerous new district

Dozens of new story quests and gigs

Vehicle combat and mounted weaponry

Revamped police system

Combat AI overhaul

Endless dynamic events and missions

Redesigned cyberware and perks

All-new relic skill tree and abilities

Increased level cap

100+ new items - weapons, cyberware, and fashion

The major talking points, such as vehicular combat and revamped police system, were revealed earlier by CDPR while talking about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

While many believe that the developers have salvaged the title after its disastrous launch through subsequent updates, the success or failure of the upcoming expansion will determine the lasting legacy of one of the most iconic video games of the past decade.