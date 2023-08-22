Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All new perks, relic trees, and vehicles revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

With countless eyes on Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, publisher CD Projekt RED has divulged new information about the highly anticipated DLC. Revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 showcase, we got a brief look at this upcoming story expansion. Labeled as the 2.0 update, the game as a whole is set to see many changes and overhauls.

These include new playstyles, skills, weapons, vehicles, and more. Here are the details.

Everything revealed about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at Gamescom 2023

Overhauled Cyberware system

It all comes down to being a balancing act (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty was revealed a while back to include a Cyberpsychosis mechanic that kicks in if players overwhelm the protagonist V's body with too many cyber augmentations. According to the lore, this would cause them to berserk and hurt both friend and foe.

From a gameplay perspective, this offers a risk vs reward element. In other words, players should expect to gain debuffs even though overloading on tech makes them more powerful. Players will be able to equip cyberware for each body part. It remains to be seen how this mechanic will be handled in execution.

Redesigned Perks

This is just a glimpse at the changes coming to the game (Image via CD Projekt RED)

As an RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 includes a perk system where players can choose different skills to modify their playstyle. Much of it is being reworked for the new update, and the UI definitely looks much different than what was offered at launch. Furthermore, players will find new perks to invest in. These are as follows:

Finisher: Bladerunner

Finisher: Savage Sling

Bullet Deflect

Opportunist

Air Dash

Pull!

Deadeye

Brand new Relic Skill Tree

Become even deadlier with these new additions (Image via CD Projekt RED)

An all-new skill tree called the Relic Skill Tree will also make it in. This features new abilities for V to equip, making them even more powerful. While we do not know much about them, the name suggests a relation to the Relic chip within V - one that was stolen from the heist at the start and housed the Engram of Johnny Silverhand. New skills include:

Launch Capacity Override

Spatial Mapping

Limiter Removal

These seem to temporarily overpower V and grant them new abilities, like Spatial Mapping, which lets the protagonist blink between enemies. This is sure to diversify gameplay and combat in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the Phantom Liberty DLC.

All new weapons

A bunch of new varied weapons have appeared, many of which are illegally sold across Night CIty's black market

The Order shotgun (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Osprey sniper rifle V(Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Grit handgun (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Warden SMG (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Hercules special weapon (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Rasetsu sniper rifle (Image via CD Projekt RED)

All-new vehicles

This is one of many new vehicles coming soon to Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

A bunch of new rides will be added as well, seemingly as rewards for completing missions. These range from off-road vehicles and muscle cars to more luxurious options. Additionally, vehicular combat is a gameplay addition. These should bolster the player's base game vehicle lineups further. They can also use these in combat thanks to revamped police and vehicular weapons.

Last but not least, many of these changes will also come to the base version on current-gen platforms, just like the DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Phantom Liberty DLC expansion arrives on September 26, 2023, and is headed to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S only.