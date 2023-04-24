5 popular streamers who have built a successful business empire

Streamers have now become mainstream celebrities and influential figures, with millions of viewers tuning in religiously to watch their favorite streamers play games, host Q&A sessions, and share their opinions on a wide range of topics. A multitude of the most popular content creators have leveraged their online presence to undertake entrepreneurial ventures.

The beau monde of the streaming industry has created multiple income streams by leveraging their skills and ability to attract a massive following, in turn creating a new ecosystem of businesses within the streaming community.

From securing endorsement deals with major brands to launching their own merchandise lines, gaming peripherals, and even mobile games, streamers have found creative ways to monetize their brand and expand their reach beyond just their streaming platform.

Exploring 5 popular streamers who have their own entrepreneurial ventures

1) Pokimane

Moroccan-Canadian streamer Imane "Pokimane" is arguably the biggest female English-speaking content creator on Twitch who is neither a VTuber nor a participant in the infamous hot tub meta. Poki co-founded a talent management agency for streamers known as RTS and acts as the Chief Commercial Officer for the company.

The company was founded on the principles of "fixing the gaming and esports ecosystem chiefly around evolving the creator business model, avoiding bad brand deals, and developing sound esport and venture strategies" after Imane herself had a bad experience with a previous contract that saw receive less than fair compensation.

2) Asmongold

October 12, 2020, saw one of the most influential World of Warcraft content creators in the English-speaking world, Zack "Asmongold" come together with other popular content creators, including the likes of Rich Campbell, Matthew "Mizkif," Tim "Esfand," and TipsOutBaby to create a new powerhouse, One True King.

With an emphasis on building the organization around friends and the principles of "friendship in general," OTK won the Streamer Award for Best Content Organization in 2022. While the organization is mostly recognized for its content and members, OTK has competed in the professional World of Warcraft scene and is even sponsored by the likes of Mountain Dew and Gatorade.

3) Mizkif

Popular American YouTuber and streamer Matthew "Mizkif" is a co-owner and co-founder of One True King as mentioned in the previous entry. However, aside from being the second most popular member of the Austin-based collective, Mizkif and the rest of the OTK members have also launched their own PC Building company known as Starforge Systems.

Created in collaboration between OTK and Charlie "Moistcr1TiKaL", Starforge promises the best when it comes to pre-built gaming PCs and even states they are all hand-assembled in Austin, Texas. However, the company has been marred by controversy since its very inception after consumers accused them of price gouging and selling products at an inflated price.

4) Valkyrae

Former Twitch streamer and YouTube's most-watched female 'human' content creator, Rachell "Valkyrae," has cemented her legacy as one of the most popular streamers in the world. After proving her worth as a partnered content creator for the popular North American gaming and lifestyle organization 100 Thieves over two years, Valkyrae was officially announced as the co-owner of the organization in April 2021.

In what was the first instance of a female co-owner of an esports organization, Valkyrae has been tasked with identifying and bringing on new talent, building new programs, and other initiatives as part of developing 100 Thieves' new business strategy.

5) PewDiePie

The original YouTube superstar and content creator who cemented his legacy with an almost cult-like fandom, Swedish YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" is a man who needs no introduction. The second-most subscribed individual on Google's popular video-sharing platform, Pewds has managed to diversify and expand his presence from a goofy online persona to an entrepreneur with over four companies.

Most notably, Felix has helped create four different gaming titles, namely, PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist (2015), PewDiePie's Tuber Simulator (2016), PewDiePie's Pixelings (2019), and Poopdie (2019). Aside from these games, Felix has published a parody book called This Book Loves You, and he also co-owns a unisex clothing line alongside his wife Marzia.

