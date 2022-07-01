What is PewDiePie's gaming setup? Gaming chair, PC, headphones, and more revealed

PewDiePie is arguably one of the most popular YouTubers on the platform, commanding over a mind-blowing 111 million subscribers. The famous creator has been creating content on the Google-owned platform for over ten years, earning the title of the most subscribed individual channel.

Apart from just streaming, the online powerhouse has tried his hand at entrepreneurship. From publishing an NYT bestseller to releasing a popular video game titled PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist, the internet star has done it all with utmost perfection and dedication.

To keep up with the demanding schedule and, of course, the quality of his streams and videos, PewDiePie has invested in a fantastic $7 billion streaming and gaming setup.

Discussing PewDiePie's $7 billion gaming setup: Monitor, headphones, keyboard, and more

During one of his YouTube videos, the Swede gave a detailed trip of his brand new PC set up worth 7 billion dollars. He started by checking out his fellow creator's setups, including Twitch star Pokimane.

Afterward, he swiftly turned to his gaming area for a quick yet detailed tour of his PC setup, including a stunning curve monitor, a keyboard, a headset, a mouse, and a few other essentials on his desk.

Surprisingly, unlike many other high-profile streamers, he only has one screen monitor (just one computer). Though the curved display saves a lot of space and is an absolute monster, the main highlight of the YouTuber's entire gaming set is his specially designed luminous Corsair Strafe mechanical gaming keyword.

The feature includes multimedia controls, RGB backlighting, programmable macros, a USB pass-through port, and beautifully smooth-spaced mechanical keys. Corsair is known for making one of the best gaming peripherals in the market, and its keyboard range is no different.

Besides the PC setup, he also has an excellent gaming chair, a couple of cameras, and lights, adding more depth to his gaming/streaming section. When it comes to streaming in general, the most crucial aspect is a high-quality sound so that an individual can focus without any unwanted disturbance.

For this very reason, the YouTube sensation uses a custom-designed Razer Kraken Pro V2 headset, a standard Kraken headset with the PewDiePie logo and color palette. It features clear positional audio, a comfortable headband, and memory foam ear cups with cooling gel. Above all, it is cross-platform compatible.

To wrap it up, his gaming setup contains:

ASUS XG32VQ ROG Strix 31.5″ Curved Gaming Monitor

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Keyboard

Glorious Model O Mouse

SteelSeries QcK+ MousePad

Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 capture card

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K Camera

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8 L III USM Lens

Manfrotto 190 Kit Alu 4-Section Tripod

Elgato Key Light and Green Screen

Custom Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headphones

All in all, the good quality of his streams has been vital in his skyrocketing success in content creation. Indubitably, the PC setup worth $7 billion is not only an essential facet of his YouTube journey but accentuates viewers' experience on his channel.

