Mizkif vs Asmongold: Who is the more popular OTK member in 2023?

On October 11, 2020, popular Twitch streamers Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out established One True King (OTK). A reference to World of Warcraft's title for the current top-ranked player, One True King, the media organization was created to foster a positive and collaborative community for all members to thrive. The current roster for OTK includes Zack "Asmongold," Emily "Emiru," Tim "Esfand," Matthew "Mizkif," Nick "Nmplol," Thomas "Sodapoppin," and Tips Out.

Within this star-studded lineup of gaming, live streaming, and esports royalty, two members have grown to become the biggest stars not only in OTK but in the live-streaming community as well. The two members are Asmongold and Mizkif, who have managed to grow their channels to become incredibly popular and an incredibly loyal community.

This article delves into their respective career paths for the current year and allows the figures to speak for their success to settle the debate about who is the most popular OTK member.

Comparing stats to see who is bigger on Twitch - Asmongold or Mizkif

Asmongold

Arguably the biggest MMORPG live streamer on Twitch, Asmongold, a.k.a Zackrawrr, is quintessentially synonymous with Blizzard's fourth best-selling title, World of Warcraft. A die-hard fan of WoW, Asmon started playing it as early as 1997 and started streaming the game in 2011 on Twitch. The American streamer has amassed over 3.4 million followers on his Twitch channel and over 1.2 million on his alternate Zackrawrr Twitch account.

2022 viewership chart for Asmongold (Image via TwitchTracker)

2022 viewership chart for Zackrawrr (Image via TwitchTracker)

Known for his entertaining and informative content, as well as his undying enthusiasm for the game, Asmon has won several awards for his content, including the Shorty Award for Best Twitch Streamer in 2018 and the Content Creator of the Year award at the Esports Awards in 2020. Asmon also won The Streamer Award for Best MMORPG Streamer in 2022.

Stream Charts ranked the 33-year-old content creator as the second-most-watched streamer in the States with 79.28 million views.

Content creation aside, Asmongold is a popular voice in the gaming community and often speaks out about important topics in the gaming industry, such as toxicity and diversity. He is also a firm believer in inclusivity and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He also hosts charity live streams and other events to help raise money for various causes.

Mizkif

Michael "Mizkif" has become a powerhouse content creator and one of the most well-known streamers over the past few years. Starting on Twitch in 2016, Michael earned himself a reputation for being one of the best variety streamers, often playing World of Warcraft, League of Legends, and Overwatch. Despite being recognized for his variety streams, most fans flock en masse to his Just Chatting streams. The Mizkif Twitch handle boasts over 2 million followers.

2022 viewership chart for Mizkif (Image via TwitchTracker)

Matthew is known for his engaging and charismatic personality, unpredictable nature, and unique brand of humor, allowing for some extremely entertaining moments and streams. Like his fellow co-owner of OTK, Matthew has won several awards for his content, including The Streamer Award for Best Just Chatting Streamer in 2022, where he was nominated for the Best Streamer category.

However, 2022 wasn't all about highs for the 28-year-old streamer, as he was caught in the middle of a controversy that saw him downplay and try to cover up a sexual assault allegation. The backlash from the community and fellow content creators led to the co-owner of OTK being forced to leave for a brief period.

YouTube channel comparison

Asmongold

The OTK co-founders are not just Twitch royalty. Both Zack and Matthew also enjoy a massive following on YouTube as well. However, unlike Twitch, there is a clear-cut winner when it comes to who is the most popular YouTuber.

Asmon has five YouTube channels, with his main channel boasting a whopping 1.76 million subscribers and a cumulative total of over 2.99 million subscribers across all his channels. Similarly, Asmon's main YouTube channel has over 1,238,262,017 views and a cumulative total of a mind-numbing 1,995,882,458 views across all his five YouTube channels.

Mizkif

Matthew does not have the same amount of followership that he does on Twitch, and as a result, this is the platform wherein he lags behind Asmon heavily. The 28-year-old's main YouTube channel has just over 857K subscribers, whereas his other two channels have a subscriber count of 341K and 10.1K, respectively. Cumulatively, Matthew has a subscriber count of just over 1.1 million and a total count of over 496,986,959 views across all his channels.

Asmon undoubtedly has a more imposing presence on YouTube with higher views with an average of 329.7K views compared to Matthew's 125.9K views and an average of 499.9K views compared to 231.8K in the past 30 days alone, as reported by Social Blade.

When it comes to peak viewership statistics on YouTube, Asmongold's most popular video has earned over 5 million views compared to Mizkif's most popular video, earning just over 1.3 million views.

Asmongold is the more popular YouTube channel overall, but Mizkif’s channel is quickly gaining popularity, and his peak viewership numbers are growing.

Verdict

Average viewership numbers. Asmon in blue and orange, Mizkif in blue (Image via TwitchTracker)

Considering this graph, Asmongold has consistently been the more popular Twitch streamer when it comes to average viewers, with Mizkif coming in close only once during January 2021. When it comes to hours watched, Asmon remains the more popular Twitch streamer among the two.

Hours Watched. Asmon in blue and orange, Mizkif in blue (Image via TwitchTracker)

The following table further compares all other Twitch metrics between the two OTK co-founders.

Twitch Statistics Head-To-Head (Image via TwitchTracker)

Though numbers should not be the only determining factor when it comes to declaring that someone is a better streamer, they do provide objective insight into the argument. However, basing it purely on statistics across both YouTube and Twitch, there is no doubt that Asmongold is the most popular member of OTK, followed by Mizkif.

