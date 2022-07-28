Why is Asmongold famous? Everything you need to know about the World of Warcraft streamer

Zack "Asmongold" is easily among the biggest streamers on Twitch right now, with a whopping 3.3 million followers. Although his real age has not been revealed yet, according to famousbirthdays.com, the streamer is believed to be 32 presently. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Zack became extremely popular after sharing his World of Warcraft videos.

With him being at the zenith of his popularity, many fans have wondered how he became such a major streaming personality. The veteran streamer has had a rather topsy-turvy career with him being involved in many controversies. This article will try to trace the Twitch star's rise to fame.

Tracing the incredible career of Asmongold

Born in April 1990, Asmongold was born and brought up in Texas, where he resides till date. Interestingly, he is not the only streamer that resides in Austin as Twitch streaming giants Mizkif and Sodapoppin are also based in that area. Growing up in the city, Zack initially chose a corporate line of work when he worked as an IRS employee.

He was academically inclined towards business studies and law. It wasn't until the mid-2000s, that Zack discovered the world of Warcraft series. In 2005, one of his friends introduced him to World of Warcraft and the streamer has not looked back since.

In fact, he was so invested in the game that he spent most of his days playing the game. While speaking of his fondness for the game, he said:

"I didn't know what to expect...All I knew was that I was gonna play all night and all day as much as I could."

He started uploading gameplay videos of WoW on YouTube in 2009 and in 2014, he finally decided to stream the game full-time.

Being in the middle of controversies

Considering that Asmongold is among the most well-known internet personalities, he has often been under scrutiny due to his controversial takes. One of the very first conflicts that he found himself in was after his insensitive comments towards victims of Hurricane Katrina in August 2017, which resulted in him receiving a temporary suspension from Twitch.

FinalFantasyPodcast (BLM) @ffweeklypod It’s time to officially boycott Asmongold.



He has:



-Adamantly defended his use of the “R” slur toward disabled people.

-Called Hurricane Katrina victims “animals” and wished the hurricane “did a better job”

-Refuses to stand against hate raids, hiding behind his privilege It’s time to officially boycott Asmongold.He has: -Adamantly defended his use of the “R” slur toward disabled people.-Called Hurricane Katrina victims “animals” and wished the hurricane “did a better job”-Refuses to stand against hate raids, hiding behind his privilege

He was subjected to another debate after defending the use of the term "ret**rd" on his streams. Due to his insensitive comments, he drew considerable flak from the streaming community, with many believing that his stance was ableist in nature.

OTK co-ownership

In October 2020, Asmongold co-founded One True King (OTK), a content and gaming organization comprised of big-time creators such as Mizkif, Nmplol, and EsfandTV.

Upon creating the company, Asmongold explained:

"We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends...building the org around friendship in general"

The organization has also achieved a relative amount of success after finishing third in their very first World of Warcraft tournament in Shadowlands.

Record-breaking stream

During the verdict day of the much-debated trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Asmongold was co-streaming the court proceedings. Much to his surprise, his stream peaked with an astonishing 450K concurrent viewers.

Although his stream had an unnatural amount of viewers, his main concern remained with the result of the trial. Upon witnessing Depp's victory, he exclaimed:

"It actually happened! He f***ing won! I can't believe it. Yeah, and he won big time. That was a clean sweep! All three of them, man."

Considerable numbers on YouTube

Interestingly, the OTK co-owner is not just big within the Twitch community. The 32-year-old streamer reached the massive milestone of getting to 1 million subscribers on YouTube as well. Sharing the news on his Twitter, he said:

Zack @Asmongold



Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors Hit a huge milestone today, 1 million subscribers on YouTube!Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors @CatDanyRU and @DAsmongold for making this whole thing possible! Hit a huge milestone today, 1 million subscribers on YouTube!Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors @CatDanyRU and @DAsmongold for making this whole thing possible! https://t.co/qPCjJP8g8y

Fellow streamers also joined in to send their wishes:

Break from rigorous schedule and subsequent return

After the tragic loss of his mother in late 2021, the WoW streamer decided to take an indefinite break from streaming. Although he returned to streaming on his secondary channel, fans were eager to see him get back to streaming from his main account. The Twitch star eventually made his full return in February 2022. This return stream was wholeheartedly welcomed by the streaming community as it went on to attain some great viewership numbers.

Viewers gathered around to share their thoughts:

Despite all the controversies, Asmongold's rise to fame has been due to his authentic personality. Unlike big streamers such as Ninja and Nickmercs, who show off sponsored and incredibly furnished gaming rooms, Zack appears live with a modest background in view. He lived with his mother, who unfortunately passed away in 2021, and continues to stream from an attic. A big reason why fans like him may be down to the fact that he doesn't sugarcoat any of his opinions and stays true to himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far