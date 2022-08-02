Why is Mizkif famous? Everything to know about OTK co-founder

Over the years, Matthew Rinaudo, popularly known as Mizkif, has developed into one of the most well-known personalities in the streaming community. He started his Twitch career in 2016 and has accumulated more than two million followers on the platform. He also has 879K YouTube subscribers.

Despite being a variety streamer, Matthew is mainly known for his Just Chatting streams. Fans flock to his reaction content and party gaming sessions, and he currently holds the #10 position on the most-watched Just Chatting channel list on Twitch.

Before 2018, the streamer had a limited audience. The 27-year-old rose to fame as Ice Poseidon's videographer.

One of the OTK founders, Mizkif is again seeing a burst in popularity as viewers tune in to his channel in massive numbers due to the month-long fitness event Camp Knut. The program features numerous streamers based in and around Austin, Texas, training under Knut.

Let's trace the streamer's rise in popularity through the years from a cameraperson to a successful streaming personality.

Exploring Mizkif's career, personal life, and details

Early life

Born on February 14, 1995, Mathew grew up in New Jersey and battled a severe case of ADHD. Initially getting a job at an investment firm, he had no intention of going into streaming.

Medication allowed him to keep his condition in check until he was diagnosed with a severe heart disease called myocarditis, and the doctors stopped his medication.

The incident changed his life, and Matthew had to look for alternative revenue methods after being unable to adjust without his ADHD medication. That's when he started uploading videos on YouTube about Twitch streamers via the channel "Mizkif Documentaries."

His creativity attracted the IRL streamer Ice Poseidon's attention, who invited him to be a cameraman. The gig earned him lots of popularity, and he started his own Twitch channel, where he played a lot of World of Warcraft.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-born star's humor and personality enabled him to interact with some big streamers such as Asmongold, TrainwrecksTV, and Esfand.

Twitch and OTK

His top three most played games on stream, according to Twitchtracker, are Minecraft, World of Warcraft, and Super Mario 64. However, his most popular content by far is his just chat streams, where he interacts with fellow streamers and hosts game shows.

The online star is also known for his reaction content and got massively popular among fans in 2019. By the following year, he was averaging 10k+ concurrent viewers on his streams.

In October 2020, along with other streamers such as Asmongold, Esfand, and Rich Campbell, Mizkif founded the esports organization, One True King.

The organization kept the MMO streak alive and, for a time, owned a World of Warcraft professional team. At the moment, the members mainly focus on collaborative content with frequent game shows hosted by a variety of streamers.

The group has quickly distinguished itself as a premier streaming organization and recently won the Streamer Award for Best Content Organization.

Mizkif himself has been riding a wave of success, from streaming to a couple of hundred fans back in the day to now pulling in thousands of viewers. Twitchtracker reports that the broadcaster currently clocks in a whopping 56.9K average viewers for his most recent videos.

His viewership over the years (Image via TwitchTracker)

In 2021, the Twitch data leak placed him 23rd on the list of streamers with the biggest payouts. Allegedly, he earned a whopping $2,086,548.21 between August 2019 and October 2021. He currently has over 16k active subscribers.

Matthew's recent popularity can be attributed to the wildly popular Camp Knut being organized in Austin. Styled as a fitness program, many OTK members have joined it, boosting Mizkif's channel viewership.

However, it is an indisputable fact the streamer has become a top internet personality in his own right.

