5 streamers who own popular esports organizations

With the rise of streaming platforms like Twitch, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live, among many others, streamers have come a long way from merely playing video games for a handful of viewers to becoming celebrated hotshots in their own right. They have turned their hobbies and passions into a profitable business model with fan followings that could put some actors to shame,

The streaming world's crème de la crème has monetized its content through sponsorships, merchandise sales, and donations from fans, effectively enabling them to establish their own brand. Popular streamers have created multiple income streams by leveraging their skills and ability to attract a massive following. This new ecosystem of businesses within the streaming community has allowed content creators to follow other business endeavors, including esports.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Moist Esports and 4 other organizations owned by popular live-streamers

5) Sapnap joins NRG esports as co-owner

On October 29, 2022, Popular Minecraft content creator Nicholas "Sapnap" announced his decision to join the popular American esports organization NRG Esports. This might seem like a regular move for any organization, picking up a popular streamer to become their sponsored content creator, however, what surprised the fans was Sapnap's announcement that he was also joining NRG as a co-owner.

In a joint tweet with his new organization, Sapnap stated,

"I've officially joined NRG as a co-owner and content creator! Now everyone is obligated to play games with me :) "

The announcement was accompanied by a video that featured Nicholas' friends Dream, Tarik, and Shroud. Sapnap asked his friends if they would play Valorant, only to have his invite rejected. Following this, Nicholas visits the 'Night Market,' where he encounters the chance to buy NRG.

Following becoming the 'owner' of NRG, Dream, Tarik, and Shroud offered to play Valorant with them alongside receiving a plethora of NRG merchandise and gear.

The announcement video ends with Sapnap stating:

"This is nice. I could get used to this."

sapnap @sapnapalt I've officially joined @NRGgg as a co-owner and content creator! Now everyone is obligated to play games with me :) I've officially joined @NRGgg as a co-owner and content creator! Now everyone is obligated to play games with me :) https://t.co/8c0cyhSFy6

Following the video, the DreamSMP and DreamTeam member joined an impressive group of investors, including Shaquille O'Neal, Alex Rodriguez, and Jimmy Rollins.

4) Valkyrae becomes a co-owner of 100T

American streaming royalty Rachell "Valkyrae" is no stranger to the 100 Thieves. Valkyrae joined the premier lifestyle and gaming brand as a partnered content creator in October 2018.

After almost three years with the organization, on April 8, 2021, Rachell announced she was officially becoming a co-owner of the 100 Thieves, which was revealed via a tweet from her personal handle.

In a first for esports and the gaming industry in general, Rachell became one of the first female co-owners of an esports organization. She stated that she never expected her streaming career to lead her to this moment and further mentioned,

"I'm proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together!"

RAE @Valkyrae Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! https://t.co/hb5uxI8rea

As the New York Times reported, her tasks involved "helping to identify and bring on new talent, building new programs and other initiatives" to develop 100 Thieves' new business strategy. Valkyrae has joined the company of founder and CEO Matthew "Nadeshot," CouRageJD, rapper Drake, music industry talent manager Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as owners of the organization.

3) Asmongold and the 'True Kings' of content creation

On October 12, 2020, multiple Twitter handles reported that popular American streamer Zack "Asmongold" had founded One True King (OTK), a gaming and media company, in association with other streamers Rich Campbell, Matthew "Mizkif," Tim "Esfand," and TipsOutBaby.

On the same day, Asmongold uploaded a segment from his live stream to YouTube explaining in detail how OTK came to exist and what the organization would be focusing on.

Unlike any other organization, Asmon and the rest of the OTK crew decided to build their organization 'around their friends' and 'friendship in general.' In the announcement video, Zack states,

"We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general."

In the short span since its inception, OTK has earned an Esports Awards nomination under the Content Group of the Year category and won the Streamer Award for Best Content Organization. Despite its success, the organization has been part of controversies owing to the involvement of Mizkif and Rich in separate s*xual assault-related allegations, which led to the former being suspended while Rich left the organization.

The organization currently features popular streamers like Nmplol, Sodapoppin, Cyr, Tectone, Emiru, and BruceDropEmOff, apart from the co-founders Asmongold, Esfand, and Tips Out.

2) Nickmercs is all FaZed up

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Nickmercs is a co-owner of FaZe Clan Nickmercs is a co-owner of FaZe Clan

One of 2018's biggest live streamers, American Fortnite streamer Nick "Nickmercs' lit the internet on fire in 2019 when he announced he was going to join FaZe Clan less than a week after leaving 100Thieves. In less than two years of being affiliated with FaZe, multiple Twitter handles reported that Nick had become a co-owner of FaZe Clan on April 24, 2021.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS It all worked out in the end Jakey boy #FaZeTheFuckUp @JakeSucky Got the equity I was promised tooIt all worked out in the end Jakey boy @JakeSucky Got the equity I was promised too 😎 It all worked out in the end Jakey boy 🍻 #FaZeTheFuckUp

In his reply to American e-sports news reporter and YouTuber Jake Lucky, Nick confirmed the rumors after stating he had received the 'equity he was promised.' Though details about his role and contract have not been made public, Nick has joined an illustrious group of FaZe Clan's owners, which includes Jimmy Iovine, Offset, Thomas "Temperrr," Yousef "Apex," Nordan "Rain," Brian "Rug," Richard "Banks," and Alexander "Adapt."

1) Moist Esports

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL Today I’m giving birth to the next big esports team Moist Esports. Our first player Kola needs your help to win Smash Summit. Please vote for him here smash.gg/tournament/sma… Today I’m giving birth to the next big esports team Moist Esports. Our first player Kola needs your help to win Smash Summit. Please vote for him here smash.gg/tournament/sma…

August 12, 2021, proved a pretty momentous day for popular American streamer Charles "MoistCr1TiKal" as he took to Twitter to announce the 'birth of his new project,' an esports organization known as Moist Esports. Over the past year, Moist Esports' roster has grown to feature teams for Super Smash Bros. Melee, Guilty Gear Strive, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Apex Legends. The most notable achievement for the nascent organization came when their Rocket League division won the Rocket League Championship Series 2021–22 Spring Split Major in July 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes