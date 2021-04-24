The esports community is buzzing with the news that Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, the popular streamer married to Emumita Bonita, is the new co-owner of the FaZe gaming clan. However, Nicholas Kolcheff has yet to make an official statement regarding the gossip.

im sure Nick will end up as an Investor / Co Owner of Faze one day since he's making bags and bags — ryad (@ryadonsocials) September 24, 2020

Nicholas Nickmercs Kolcheff is now a co-owner of FaZe Clan

Though nothing has been officially announced by either the FaZe clan or Nickmercs himself, fans are picking up on subtitle messages and cues from the popular streamer.

Nearly two weeks ago, Nickmercs was streaming his workout as the chat started mentioning that he was the new co-owner of the FaZe gaming team. Kolcheff read the comments and started at the screen for some time before smiling and laughing as he walked away.

Nickmercs when asked if he's gunna be a co-owner of FaZe Clan 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bcf8KdQMhr — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 12, 2021

More recently, in a tweet seen below, Nickmercs has been heard saying he has "gotten his" with regards to being the new FaZe co-owner.

Nickmercs co-owner of FaZe Clan 👀 pic.twitter.com/pErvRYFPnN — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) April 23, 2021

Having done literally everything except say the words "I am the new co-owner of the FaZe clan", Nickmercs is seriously leading the gaming community into believing that he is. Should he simply be doing this for views, it is working. Should he simply be doing his best to refrain from spilling news before he is allowed to, it is also working.

Either way, FaZe Clan and Nickmercs alike are attracting extra attention as these rumors ciurculate. Nickmercs' views within his last few streams have significantly increased as fans involved in the gaming community are constantly looking for the co-ownership to be validated.

Who is owning @FaZeClan now since @NICKMERCS is co owner can’t wait to support!👏 — slynunez (@slynunez18) April 23, 2021

Nonetheless, FaZe Clan fans and fans of Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff will surely hear whether or not these rumors of co-ownership are before too long. Confirmation should be coming any day, especially with the streamer's comments on the topic becoming less and less veiled.