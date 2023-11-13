Baldur's Gate 3 secures most nominations at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards makes its annual appearance as the most anticipated gaming event. This tenth iteration of the award ceremony recently had its nominations revealed, with big-name titles such as Resident Evil 4 (remake) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom joining the ranks. The prestigious ceremony features a ton of different categories — with the ultimate Game of the Year prize being the most coveted.

Of these titles, Baldur’s Gate 3 remained the most popular, securing nominations across multiple categories.

Baldur’s Gate 3 bags multiple nominations at The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 bags the most nominations at this year's Game Award (Image via The Game Awards)

Unsurprisingly, the game which managed to secure multiple nominations at The Game Awards 2023 was Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios' latest release managed to snag a seat at every major nomination - including the much-coveted Game of the Year.

This decision should not come as a surprise, given the immense critical acclaim the title has garnered since its launch. Consistent updates coupled with a masterfully crafted RPG experience have been hailed by gamers worldwide — making this staggering amount of nominations rather well-deserved.

This is not to say that Larian Studios had an easy time for this year's Game Awards, as 2023 was jam-packed with smash hits. Ranging from titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the industry has witnessed an exceptional year.

All that remains to see is whether Baldur’s Gate 3 can keep up the momentum and ultimately snag the awards.

The Game Awards were popularized by none other than host Geoff Keighley, making its debut on December 5, 2014. The award show has gone on to become one of the most influential events in video game history, celebrating and recognizing talents across the industry.

TGA is also a launchpad for future titles and upcoming DLC, hyping up entries that are set to release the next year. This has become especially relevant after the gradual demise of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.