When will The Game Awards 2023 nominations be out? Time, where to watch, and more

The Game Awards 2023 is less than a month away, and it is almost time to reveal its nominations. With so many great games launching this year, it'll be interesting to see who gets nominated for not only the evening's crown Game of the Year award but across all categories.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley of Summer Game Fest and Gamescom fame, The Game Awards honors the biggest achievements across the industry and crowns the best games across the different genres.

Expand Tweet

The Game Awards 2023 nomination reveal date and time for all regions

The Game Awards 2023 nominations are set to be revealed on November 13, 2023. The date and time for all regions are as follows:

Timezone Date Time PST November 13 9:00 AM EST November 13 12:00 PM GMT November 13 5:00 PM BST November 13 6:00 PM IST November 13 10:30 PM JST November 14 2:00 AM

With TGA 2023 set for early next month, host Geoff Keighley will unveil the top contenders for each category today (November 13). There are more than thirty categories, with the biggest being Game of the Year.

Where to watch The Game Awards 2023 nomination reveal

Game Awards 2023 nominations will be streamed live on all of The Game Awards' social media, including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. The nominations will also be shared live on X (formerly Twitter).

2023 has been a great year for gaming. It has seen successful titles like:

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Hogwarts Legacy

Hi-Fi Rush

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

With such releases in tow, players have been having a hard time deciding which one to play first.

However, with the benefit of having so many great games, it will be interesting to see which title wins the most nominations and who, unfortunately, gets snubbed. After last year's win of Elden Ring, everyone is excited to see the nominations for Game of the Year this time around.

While it is anybody's game, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2 do seem to be the frontrunners.

The Game Awards 2023 will be hosted on December 7, 2023, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will also be broadcast live on all social media platforms and will crown the Game of the Year amongst today's nominees.