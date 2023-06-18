Game of the Year 2023 predictions: Which titles are leading the race for the crown so far?

Although the last few years have been pretty cut and dry in terms of games, save for a few noteworthy titles, 2023 seems to have started with a bang, featuring some potential "Game of the Year" titles within the year's first half. The 2020 pandemic somewhat downsized the advent of the ninth generation of consoles, but it seems things are finally stabilizing almost three years later.

2022 saw some heavy hitters like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, but nothing truly stood out apart from a handful of games.

However, 2023 was a game-changer, starting with bangers like Motive's Dead Space, Resident Evil 4 remake, the surprise hit Hi-Fi Rush, and the highly anticipated Nintendo flagship, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Here's a look at some released games leading the race for the Game of the Year 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

All games leading the charge for the Game of the Year 2023

1) Dead Space (remake)

Motive Studio's Dead Space (remake) is one of this year's most anticipated survival-horror titles. It is built to reimagine the 2008 original, with updated gameplay systems, massively overhauled visuals and a more streamlined level layout.

While the title does not bring anything new to the table, it showcases the power of current-generation hardware. Despite minimal tweaks, it is paired with horror-fueled environments and enemy encounters that still hold well over a decade after the original game's release.

EA Motive's Dead Space (remake) is among the best games this year and a worthy title for the Game of the Year 2023 award.

2) Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Like Motive's Dead Space (remake), Resident Evil 4 (remake) is also a faithful reimagining of the 2005 classic that revolutionalized gaming with its over-the-shoulder camera and third-person shooting.

However, unlike EA Motive, Capcom took a bolder approach to the remake, updating the visuals, story, and set pieces to make it more cohesive and entertaining.

With an excellent gameplay loop, phenomenal level design, and a faithful recreation of some of the most memorable segments of the 2005 original, Resident Evil 4 (remake) is a strong 2023 Game of the Year contender and a benchmark for modern remakes.

3) Street Fighter 6

This is also the year for fighting games, with three major I.P.s releasing their latest installments within the same year. While Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8 are scheduled to release later this year, we got a taste of what Capcom has been working on since the last Street Fighter game in 2015. Street Fighter 6 is an objective evolution over its predecessors in all aspects.

With a robust combat system, multiple accessibility options, and a roster of old and new characters, Street Fighter 6 is among the best fighting games and a title worthy of earning the Game of the Year 2023.

4) Hi-Fi Rush

Owned by Bethesda, underrated studio Tango Gameworks has games like The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo to its name. While the studio never found widespread success with its survival-horror offerings, it gained recognition for its rhythm-action game, Hi-Fi Rush. The title surprised everyone with its quality single-player campaign and high-octane gameplay.

Despite the genre not being Tango Gameworks' niche, the developer delivered what can be considered a true follow-up to games like Jet Set Radio and Insomniac Games' forgotten gem, Sunset Overdrive.

With a stellar gameplay loop and an enjoyable light-hearted story, Hi-Fi Rush is another solid game released this year and a contender for the Game of the Year 2023 award.

5) Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor had much to live up to, considering its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, delivered one of the best single-player Star Wars experiences since KOTOR (Knights of the Old Republic). Fortunately, Respawn Entertainment created a worthy follow-up to the previous title while evolving essentially every aspect of it.

Continuing the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis and his fight against the Galactic Empire, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a phenomenal single-player Star Wars story. The sequel to Jedi Fallen Order offers one of the best narrative-driven experiences this year and is a strong nominee for Game of the Year 2023.

6) Diablo 4

While Blizzard Entertainment might have fumbled in the last few years, following the lackluster release of Overwatch 2 or the failure of Diablo Immortal, it finally found its footing with Diablo 4. However, no one expected the developer to deliver a Game of the Year-worthy title the same year they canceled the highly-anticipated PvE mode for Overwatch 2.

Diablo 4 is essentially everything players expect from a mainline Diablo title. From an expansive list of starter classes to a fun and engaging combat loop, the game offers plenty for old-school action RPG fans, making it a strong candidate for Game of the Year 2023.

7) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja's recent take on the souls-like genre with the Nioh series and the Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, features some of the best action RPG combat systems. Its most recent title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is no different. In fact, it can be argued that the game features one of the best ARPG combat systems out of all games under the Japanese developer's umbrella.

The game features an ancient Chinese setting that reeks of the "Dynasty Warriors" themes, complete with engaging boss fights and a tight combat system. The latter makes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a game worthy of the Game of the Year 2023 award.

8) The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Much like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom was expected to be a great new entry in the classic RPG series. While it is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a few evolving differences that set it apart from its predecessor.

Although it might not have the same impact as Breath of the Wild, it is a quality title with some revolutionary ideas that bring a whole new dimension to its open-world exploration-based gameplay loop, i.e., Ultrahand abilities and the vastly expanded map of Hyrule.

Like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a strong contender for the Game of the Year 2023.

With more games on the horizon, such as Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Mortal Kombat 1, and the much-anticipated Bethesda Game Studios sci-fi RPG, Starfield, more titles are expected to fit in the "Game of the Year 2023 contender" category.

Considering the numerous successful releases, many in the gaming community will agree that 2023 is one of the best years for video games. We will update this list as more games release to prepare the definitive list of some of the best games of this year.

