The Game Awards 2023 nominations release date, time, and everything you need to know

The Game Awards 2023 is coming soon, and it’s almost time to reveal the nominations. There are, of course, games that everyone feels are the Game of the Year (GOTY), regardless of what the rest of the community might say. This event is more than just an awards ceremony, though, being one of the premier video game events of the calendar year. Many of the biggest games of 2024 are going to reveal trailers and other information, so it’s worth it for fans to take part, even if they don’t care which game was the best.

Geoff Keighley has announced the date and time for the much-awaited event and promises that it will be a day to remember. The nomination livestream is also coming soon, so make sure you’re ready to tune in and see what games are being pegged as the best titles at The Game Awards 2023.

When will The Game Awards 2023 nominations be revealed?

While The Game Awards 2023 are still a few weeks away, fans want to know which games are going to be the top contenders for Game Of The Year. After all, 2023 was stacked with incredible titles that will no doubt last in people’s minds for years to come.

The Game Awards 2023 will feature more than 30 categories, so everyone’s favorite game has a chance to come in and claim some awards somewhere or another. Here’s what you need to know about the actual date and time of the event across a variety of regions.

Date and Time per region

PST: Monday, November 13, 9 am

EST: Monday, November 13, 12 pm

GMT: Monday, November 13, 5 pm

BST: Monday, November 13, 6 pm

IST: Monday, November 13, 10:30 pm

JST: Tuesday, November 14, 2 am

You can watch these presentations on YouTube and Twitch. Other than the games receiving nominations, it’s currently unknown what games will be featured at The Game Awards 2023.

If past events are anything to go by, there will be tons of trailers, whether they’re world premieres or updates on upcoming games. However, there are rumors that the official trailer for GTA 6 will be revealed there.

A number of games are on track to receive numerous awards this year as well. We’ve covered a variety of genres under the Game of The Year Contenders through this past month. However, regardless of what type of game, here are some contenders that fans should expect to see clean up this year:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alan Wake 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Starfield

Out of all these titles, perhaps Baldur’s Gate 3 has had the biggest impact on the gaming community. Nobody predicted that it would be such a massive success on the scale that it already has been.

If you want to see what games receive nominations for The Game Awards 2023, make sure to tune in on either Twitch or YouTube on Monday, November 13, 2023.