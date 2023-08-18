Baldur's Gate 3 review: A game-changer for the RPG genre

Baldur's Gate 3 has been highly anticipated by fans ever since its announcement in 2019. It wasn't just the fact that one of the most celebrated CRPG franchises of all time is returning, but that it would now be helmed by Larian Studios. The same team responsible for 2017's universally acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin 2. As such, the game was clearly in good, well-responsible hands.

After a development period of 6 years, including early access, the final product is here. And to say it impresses would be a humungous, orc-sized understatement.

Baldur's Gate 3 boasts a rich world full of unique encounters

The seed that sets a series of terrible events in motion (Screenshot via Baldur's Gate 3)

Based on Dungeons and Dragons (5th Edition), Baldur's Gate 3 takes place in the Forgotten Realms setting in a world called Faerun. The player-customizable protagonist wakes up on a Mind Flayer nautiloid ship after being abducted by these Eldritch monstrosities. The main cast of the game, including our hero, has been infected by a Mind Flayer Parasite entering their brain through their eye.

This horrifying tadpole is a death sentence, turning all infected hosts into Mind Flayers themselves. Setting forth on a race against time, a party of up to 4 members must find a cure for this unprecedented disaster. It is a simple premise but one that is incredibly effective in presenting tough decisions for the player to make. Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG where your decisions matter.

While many games in the genre may make that claim, Larian Studios delivers upon that and more with flying colors. The first success story in that regard is the character creator, to an extent at least. Players can pick between various races, sub-races, classes, sub-classes, and more to define their character. So players can make a Druid Half-Orc or Gnome Bard if they wish.

Players can pick between various courses of action (Screenshot via Baldur's Gate 3)

Standard stuff like body types, hairstyles, and more are accounted for. Players can even select genitalia and mix and match them, making for a very inclusive character creator. These allow personalizing the character as the user sees fit. However, I found the selection overall to be rather rigid in variety, especially compared to how vast the rest of Baldur's Gate 3 is.

The second would be the characters encountered on the journey. Taking a leaf from Divinity Original Sin 2's page, the game features Origin characters who have pre-defined backgrounds. They share the same fate as the protagonist and can be found around the world, waiting to be recruited to aid the player's cause.

Shape your character the way you want (Screenshot via Baldur's Gate 3)

Each has a distinct personality and unique questlines, some of which drastically affect the game's story. These range from the flamboyant vampire half-elf Astarion to the cheeky Wizard Gale. My party consisted of the following three Origin heroes: Astarion (Rogue), Lae'zel (Fighter), and Shadowheart (Cleric). Of course, Baldur's Gate 3 is all about letting players play the way they want.

So players can ignore them - even outright kill them - and use hirelings instead, which are custom avatars that can be molded just like the main protagonist. On that note, my character is a human Druid who can shapeshift into wild animals to aid combat and exploration. As such, with a specialization in Nature, Medicine, and History, this background helps me get closer to other druids in the game.

Friend or foe?

How you treat these characters is up to you (Image via Larian Studios)

Speaking of getting close to others, communication forms the basis of progression. After all, it makes sense for tragedy-struck survivors to rely on one another. With that said, each Origin character has their own motives, goals, and reasons to do what they do and act how they do. The Cleric Shadowheart, for example, has a very standoffish personality at the start.

But those who try to be understanding towards her can gently prod her to help open up further. This is important as she holds a powerful artifact that is related to the Ilithid tadpoles that have found a home inside their skulls. In fact, her entire questline is dedicated to safeguarding this object. Knowing her better will let her share not just her own details but also that of the oddball item.

How players react to situations and respond with dialogue in conversations will affect these Origin characters' standing and approval towards the protagonist. Many characters will even be at odds with one another, like Lae'zel and Shadowheart constantly being at each other's throats over the course of the game. So keeping a party together is a balancing act in the long run.

Astarion is one f the most memorable characters in the game (Screenshot via Baldur's Gate 3)

Players will also be able to blossom relationships with their party members. Being an RPG, Baldur's Gate 3 offers surprisingly complex romances, including very steamy s*x scenes. The characters are all player-sexual, meaning pretty much every character would be down to getting it on with the player if they steer the conversation in that direction.

Many of the scenes in Baldiur's Gate 3 are incredibly over-the-top. So much so Larian Studios found themselves in a bit of a controversy after showcasing a scene between Astarion and Halsin the Druid in his animal bear form on a livestream. The game can be unabashedly wild when it wants to be, for sure.

The double-axed RNG governs the world of Faerun

Get the dice rolling (Screenshot via Baldur's Gate 3)

To put it simply, Baldur's Gate 3 is the tabletop RPG experience translated to a virtual format with minor tweaks. Yes, it is THAT faithful. Similar to the studio's recent efforts, it is an isometric turn-based RPG. Compared to its real-time-with-pause predecessors, this is a big change. In fact, it will feel very familiar to those who have played Divinity Original Sin 2.

Before we dive into the aspect of combat, exploration is a highlight. Faerun boasts many jaw-dropping locations, from the lonely nautiloid crash site of the Ravaged Beach to the eerie, hostile alien scape of the Underdark, even the massive, crowded city of Baldur's Gate. Players can pick up items and consumables as they explore in real-time. Some locations even feature hidden areas, puzzles, and dungeons.

Those who love nosing around every nook and cranny will be delighted to find their efforts rewarded at nearly every turn. Whether it is in the form of more gold or rare loot or unique NPCs with missable side missions, every inch of Baldur's Gate 3 is worth exploring. Those who aren't afraid of danger will also have their thirst quenched with a myriad of combat encounters. And this is where the game truly shines.

Expand Tweet

The core stats are Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma. Each class prefers proficiency in specific stat to be effective, and certain races can offer bonuses too. Moves are divided into Actions, Bonus Actions, Spell Slots, and the iconic Cantrips. Each player performs one action per turn by default with a success rate defined by a behind-the-scenes roll of the dice.

Just like its real-life tabletop counterpart, this defines whether an attack lands or not. Environmental or dialogue actions will also have checks against various stats like Wisdom or Dexterity using an on-screen d20 die. So as an example, Sleight of Hand is needed to pass stealth checks which rely on the Dex stat. If the requirement to be met is 15 and players score below that, it is a failure.

But 15 and above is a success. The RNG makes the already intimidating combat further challenging. Enemy AI, especially bosses, can be brutal and very chaotic even on normal difficulty, so players must pour significant thought before performing an action. This can be moving to a higher vantage point to gain a Higher Ground bonus to ranged attacks or relying on the game's reactivity to aid in battle.

Yes, another portion of Divinity Original Sin's DNA is the world reactivity. Wet enemies can be electrocuted, webbed surfaces can be ignited, and so on. Want to get to an out-of-reach spot? Try stacking boxes. This system supplements DnD's vast repertoire of magic and melees beautifully to create the best combat system the team has made yet, perhaps ever seen in a CRPG.

Expand Tweet

The minute attention to detail can be noticed down to actions like Shove, allowing players to push enemies, even in combat. Successful attack rolls will cause them to tumble, making it ideal to finish enemies by pushing them off cliffs or edges. Throw in a massive catalog of 600 spells, many boasting unique combat and utility functions. Baldur's Gate 3 feels like an immersive sim disguised as an RPG.

Don't believe me? Players can pickpocket virtually everyone they see, allowing getting their hands on some powerful loot even early on. They can talk their way out of conversations using tricks and magic. There are spells that allow various effects, from invisibility and shrinking foes in size to speaking with animals and corpses and flying in the sky. Perhaps summon Imps, and raise zombies to fight foes.

Players can augment their abilities further by giving into the dark side to use Ilithid Powers, but again this is optional. Role-playing is the name of the game, after all. However, make no mistake, as the game is very challenging. Combat can result in party wipes even against enemies a level higher. Newcomers should not pick up Baldur's Gate 3 as their first RPG, as it can become overwhelming very quickly.

Graphics, sound, and performance

The attention to detail is astounding (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 may not be pushing cutting-edge tech, with the lack of ray-tracing features and such, but that by no means makes it a bad-looking game. If anything, it is one of the most visually striking RPGs of this decade, with richly detailed character models. The third-person cutscenes are also well-animated and stand leagues above Larian Studios' previous offerings.

The voice acting is also fantastic, with talented voice actors reprising many different roles. One of these is Maggie Robertson of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dmitrescu fame, who comprises the role of the villainess Orin the Red. The soundtrack backing this adventure is also well-crafted with orchestral music that portrays equal amounts of grandiose, wonder, and ambiance.

Expand Tweet

On the performance side of things, there is both good and bad news. After a slew of bad PC ports in 2023, Baldur's Gate 3 bucks that trend to provide a smooth experience. However, SSDs are a must on PC. The game is a bit buggy. Given the massive scope on display, perhaps three years in early access was not enough.

Players have been encountering various bugs and glitches, with a UI bug being one of the more prominent ones. Clicking on items like crates can also refuse to register at times, with the cursor not changing. Thankfully, Larian Studios is listening to community feedback as usual and has been hard at work since launch to iron out any kinks.

In conclusion

Expand Tweet

Baldur's Gate 3 has shaken the industry like no other game in recent memory and for good reason. It undoubtedly raises the bar for the genre in every single aspect: story, writing, characters, combat, exploration, build creation, sound, and so much more. The sheer amount of depth on display is unparalleled and likely will not be challenged anytime soon.

All of this is bolstered by a robust difficulty, a well-rounded exploration that rewards thoughtful experimentation, and incredibly rich lore. Yes, it is a slow burn, but those who manage to wade through its intricacies will be treated handsomely. A handful of bugs aside, it is an unforgettable experience that fans of the series should welcome with open arms.

After all, the stars have aligned for Baldur's Gate 3 to shine as brightly as it possibly could. Going forward, it is unclear if that would ever be possible again.

Baldur's Gate 3

Final verdict for Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Sportskeeda/Larian Studios)

Reviewed on: PC

Platform(s): PC, PS5

Developer(s): Larian Studios

Publishers(s): Larian Studios

Release date: August 3, 2023 (PC) | September 6, 2023 (PS5)