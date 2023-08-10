Should you choose the Mountain Pass or Underdark Route in Baldur's Gate 3?

As you approach Act 2 in Baldur's Gate 3, you will be forced to make an important decision to progress in the game. Act 2 is set to begin in The Moonrise Towers, and you have to choose whether you must traverse the treacherous Mountain Pass or delve into the depths of the mysterious Underdark to reach the location. Each path is completely different from the other, and there's more to this choice than just reaching Act 2.

This choice isn't just about taking the shortest path but about shaping your experience and determining the challenges that lie ahead. In this guide, we'll explore the pros and cons of each route to help you make an informed decision that aligns with your playstyle and preferences.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Mountain Pass vs Underdark Route

The Mountain Pass: A Direct Yet Simpler Journey

The Mountain Pass is a simple path toward the Moonrise Towers (Image via Larian Studios)

The Mountain Pass offers a more straightforward and expedited route to the Moonrise Towers in Baldur's Gate 3. Accessible through the Risen Road or via the area east of the Goblin Camp, the Mountain Pass promises a quicker progression through the main storyline.

As you traverse the Mountain Pass, you'll encounter foes like Gnolls and Hyenas, making combat encounters more manageable compared to the Underdark's more formidable enemies. Additionally, you'll have the opportunity to meet Karlach, a half-demon warrior, who can join your party. Her presence can provide valuable assistance in battles and enhance your party's dynamics in Baldur's Gate 3.

However, the Mountain Pass is not without its drawbacks. If you previously sided with the Goblins and engaged in a romantic relationship with Minthara, her presence might cause conflicts with other companions. Furthermore, opting for the Mountain Pass means missing out on valuable loot, side quests, and secrets that are exclusive to the Underdark.

The Underdark: An Immersive and Challenging Odyssey

The Underdark is a challenging route to take toward the Moonrise Towers (Image via Larian Studios)

Choosing the Underdark route immerses you in a darker and more perilous journey. The Underdark entrance can be accessed through Auntie Ethel's hideout or by solving the Selune Moon Puzzle in the Goblin Camp. While this path is more challenging, it offers a wealth of rewards for those willing to brave its depths.

Upon entering the Underdark, you'll navigate a complex web of caverns and tunnels. Here, enemies are more powerful, including duergar, mind flayers, and spectators.

However, this environment also holds captivating loot, engaging side quests, and intriguing secrets. Explorers can discover a hidden temple and a mysterious mushroom. They could also potentially gain Halsin, a druid capable of shape-shifting into various animals, as a companion.

Ultimately, both the Mountain Pass and the Underdark are valid choices in reaching Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3. The Mountain Pass provides a more streamlined path with fewer challenges, making it suitable for players focused on the main story. Meanwhile, the Underdark immerses you in a rich and intricate world, rewarding your efforts with unique content and challenges.

It is important to note, however, that you can access both pathways in Baldur's Gate 3 by exploring the Underdark first and stopping at the elevator in Grymforge. Proceed to the Mountain Pass and explore it. From here, you can go to Moonrise Towers via the Shadow-Cursed Lands or through the Grymforge elevator in the Underdark.