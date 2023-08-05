Where to find Karlach early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Karlach is one of the several characters in Baldur's Gate 3 whom you can add to your squad as a companion. Unlike Gale or Shadowheart, finding her can require extra effort. Her location isn't somewhere this title's main story takes you, at least in the early parts. You'll be going past the area she can be found in during a primary mission (which leads you to the goblin camp). If you come up with a proper strategy, you can do two tasks at once during this main quest.

Baldur's Gate 3 is Larian's latest adventure that can be enjoyed solo or in co-op. Even when you're playing the single-player part of this title, you're not alone. You can use up to three characters as your companions, and they will guide you in completing various tasks and objectives. Karlach is unique in her abilities, and finding her will be worthwhile.

Find Karlach easily in Baldur's Gate 3

In Act 1, your story will begin on the Nautiloid ship, which comes crashing down on the island. The first part of the main quest will lead you to Emerald Grove, where you'll get the task of finding Halsin.

You can stray from this task to find Karlach. Here is how you do that:

Halsin can be traced to a goblin camp that's located to the east of Emerald Grove.

As you follow the main track, you'll be led to a village.

This is the Blighted Village, and it's filled with goblins.

Combat is unnecessary, and with a successful roll of doe, you won't have to fight the goblins.

If you continue along the main path, it will ultimately lead you to the goblin camp. But that's not what this guide is for.

Instead, take the road which heads north and then turn east. You'll be on the Risen road, and Karlach will be at its end.

Do note that more than finding her is needed to add her to your camp. In the full release of this game, Anders and Will pursue her for different reasons. While she has participated in some harmful activities, she had no choice. When Will listens to her account, he can understand her situation.

However, you'll have to fight Anders if you want to add Karlach as a potential companion in Baldur's Gate 3. In many ways, this shouldn't be a problem, as Anders isn't the hero he pretends to be. Moreover, his allegiance lies with an evil person (not being named to prevent him from becoming a spoiler).

Do remember that like all companions, she will also have her own origin story, abilities, and romance options. The latter will depend on her chemistry and approval with your character in Baldur's Gate 3.