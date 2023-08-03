How to romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an incredible amount of fleshed-out romance options that you can dabble in, such as sleeping with companions like Minthara while you make your way through the narrative. There are several social options to try out in the RPG, and while some romance routes are easy to complete, others, like the one with Minthara, are slightly complicated and will take players some time to finally romance her.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are having a rather tough time sleeping with one of the most ruthless Drows in the game.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some steps you need to complete to romance Minthara.

Romancing Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3: All requirements and consequences

To romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are three particular steps that you will be required to accomplish, the first of which will be to side with her plan, defeat the Tieflings and Druids, and ultimately sleep with her in your camp.

Many players get at least one of these steps wrong during their playthrough. Hence, it’s important to be very particular when trying to romance Minthara.

Siding with Minthara (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Siding with Minthara’s plan in Baldur’s Gate 3: Goblin Camp or Shattered Sanctum

A major reason why players get this step wrong is that siding with Minthara’s plan is not the most ethical way of going about your adventures in the Forgotten Realm, as it makes you side with the Goblins, who are clearly the villains here.

There are also several consequences for your actions, and your companions will not agree with your decisions.

However, if you are set on romancing Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must side with her plans. You need to follow the steps below:

Find Minthara, who can be located to the west of Druid Grove across the stone bridge. From here, you must reach the Goblin Camp by pushing your way past the Blighted Village. After reaching the fort, you will be taken to the Shattered Sanctum, where Minthara will be waiting for you. Make sure to avoid combat along the way, as there will be many hostels, and you will need to win out on dialog sequences. You can try using Illithid Wisdom here. However, how you get past the enemies is solely up to you.

Once you are in the Shattered Sanctum, make your way to the Drow by going northeast and then up the ladder in front of Worg Pens' doorway. There will be more dialog checks here, so avoid any replies that convey you are hostile toward Minthara.

Avoid making your way into Worg Pens and rescuing Halsin, who was the captured Druid. As if he does choose to accompany you, every single Goblin along the way to Minthara will become hostile.

Upon following the path up the ladder, you will meet Zelvor. Make the decision to side with Minthara’s plans after talking to him.

Raiding the Tieflings and Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3

The next step in your scheme to romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to side with her plans and raid the Tieflings and Druids.

After meeting Zelvor and interacting with him, he will be convinced that you are on the refugees' side. You will then blow the war horn, making Minthara’s army appear.

Now you will have two options:

Option #1 Obey and open the gate: You agree to Minthara’s plan.

You agree to Minthara’s plan. Option #2 This grove is under my protection: You defend the Druids and Tieflings.

To complete Baldur’s Gate 3’s Minthara romance route, you will need to select the first option.

After agreeing to the raid, the sequence of events will be as follows:

1) Entrance Gate: Zelvor fight

Your first encounter will be with the betrayed Zelvor and other Tiefling soldiers. Depending on your build and the difficulty you are playing the game on, the time it takes to defeat them will vary.

Betraying Zelvor for Minthara (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

2) Secluded Chamber: Defeat low-health NPCs

After defeating Zelvor, make your way inside the camp until you reach a stone door. Pushing past it, you will meet more enemies and NPCs you must defeat. Fortunately, their health will be low.

3) Grove: Kill the Druids

The final part of the sequence is to kill the Druids. While it’s a draconian and merciless choice, if you are determined to romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to defeat Nettie, Rath, as well as Kagha.

Sleep with Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

The final step to romancing Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be to sleep with her in your camp.

After the Druids and Tieflings have been defeated, you must go to the secluded chamber to talk to her. She will be pleased by your actions and then ask you to meet her in your camp.

Sleeping with Minthara in your camp (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Now, open the world map and fast travel to your camp, and then while interacting with her, choose the following dialog options:

"Yes, I'm yours, Minthara."

Click on your bedroll and pick Minthara.

"Do as she says."

"I want you."

This will lead to an intimate cutscene between your character and Minthara. Thereafter, you will get two options:

Focus on her desire.

Push deeper into her fears.

Irrespective of your choice, she will attempt to stab you as you sleep (true to her ruthless Drow-ways). You can either choose to attack her and make her hostile or use Intimidate 15. The latter will tame her, and you can automatically unlock Moonrise Towers and Underdark as a result.

All consequences for romancing Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

Minthara has the riskiest romance line in Baldur’s Gate 3, and by taking her side, you will need to deal with the following consequences:

Gale and Shadowheart will disapprove of your actions.

Halsin won't join you.

Wyll leaves your party.

If you are bent on being intimate with the Drow, make sure you are okay with all the consequences that follow.