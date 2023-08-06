How to reach Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Moonrise Towers is one of the most important locations in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it is the place you will be required to visit as a part of the narrative in Act 2 during your efforts to defeat Kethelric Thorm. However, getting to the area is easier said than done, and there are many in the community who are having a rather tough time discovering how to do it.

Located in one of the most dangerous locations in BG3, there is more than one way to make your way to Moonrise Towers.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over how you can reach Moonrise Towers in the table-top RPG.

Where is Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to get there?

Reaching Moonrise Tower (Image via Baldur's Gagte 3)

Moonrise Towers is located beyond the Shadow-Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is one of the most dangerous areas that you will get to visit in Act 2. The cursed lands are filled with traps and magic and will continually sap your health, making it one of the toughest regions to survive in, irrespective of the build and party you are going for.

It’s quite treacherous to navigate the area to reach your destination; however, there are two ways to reach the Moonrise Towers.

Reaching Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3 via the Overland Mountain Pass route

For the Overland route, you will be required to reach the Mount Pass, however, make sure you have the Spider’s Lute. It can be obtained by either killing Minthara and looting her body during the Druid Cove campaign or by siding with her, romancing her, and then obtaining it from her when she becomes your companion.

Once you reach the Mountain Pass, you will eventually find Rosymorn Monastery Trail (a key location for completing Lae'zel's Githyanki Creche quest). Now follow the trail northwest till you reach a ravine that has decaying plants and dead animals.

Get Kar'niss' help to cross the Shadoe-Cursed Land

After entering the zone, you will have successfully transitioned into the Shadow-Cursed Lads in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Following the objective, you will meet a lot of NPCs along the way. After talking to them, you will soon meet a Drider named Kar’niss, who is a guide, and you will need to convince him to play a tune using the Spider’s Lute.

Getting Kar’niss’ help here is important; without him, you will have an incredibly hard time countering the cursed spells in the land.

After playing the flute, the Drider will realize that you were sent by Minthara (his realization is not affected by the fact that she is dead or alive). After this, he will bring out a Moonlantern to create an aurora to repel the curse, and he will guide you to the Moonrise Towers.

Reaching Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3 via the Underdark and Grymforge route

An alternate way of reaching Moonrise Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be through the Underdark and Grymforge. To be able to reach the Underdark, you might either want to complete the puzzle in the Shattered Sanctum or use the portal in Auntie Ethel’s lair.

From the Underdark, you will then be able to eventually find a ship that will let you set sail for Grymforge, which is the den for Duergar slavers.

There are a lot of activities that you will be able to complete in both Grymforge and the Underdark, so if you are not in a hurry, it's suggested that you spend some time completing all the missions there.

Harper's will lead you to the Last Light Inn (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

In order to make your way to the Shadow-Cursed Lands, you will need to access the elevator located there, and you will soon find yourself in the destination area.

You will soon meet the Harpers, who will guide you to the Last Light Inn and Jaheira, who will eventually help you make your way to the Moonrise Towers.

Which route should you take to reach the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Your path depends on how much you want to explore in the game to complete the various side quests. While the Mountain Pass one is the faster route, you might miss out on exploring the Underdark and the Grymforge.

However, if you are in Tactician mode, it’s advised that you take the longer route as it will provide you with more ways to make your characters more powerful before you look to complete Act 2 and take on Kethelric Thorm.