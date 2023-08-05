How to unlock romantic scenes with your favorite characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

Romance plays a big part in your role as an adventurer in Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian’s latest title stays true to a lot of its DnD cores, and the amount of freedom that the game offers is indeed ambitious as it seems to have successfully fleshed out the very essence of an RPG.

As you come across some of the most memorable NPCs and party members in the game, you will eventually get more familiar with them, growing a sort of fondness. As a result, you will be able to unlock special romantic moments with them. However, the route to each is different.

Fortunately, there are a few staples that you can follow when looking to get more familiar with your party members. Unlocking romantic encounters follow a general rule for almost every character in the game.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the general steps toward unlocking romance with the characters in the game.

Unlocking romance with NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3

Romancing NPCs (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To become more intimate with your favorite characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few general rules that the narrative follows:

Interacting with the NPCs more to nurture the relationship

Romance choices usually become available after a major narrative event

Initiating romance by choosing the right actions and dialogue options

Here is a detailed overview of the thumb rules:

Spend more time and interact with NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are looking to unlock romantic moments with an NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will first be required to spend some time with them by engaging in conversations. You can talk to your companions in the camp during a Long Rest.

During the dialogue options, you will need to pick the choices carefully in a way that you are showing interest in their interest. By aligning with their beliefs, they will open up to you even more, leading to more choices and narrative options.

For example, you can learn how to manipulate the Weave with Gale or go on a Stargazing date with Shadowheart, as these will help you get more intimate with your party members in Baldur’s Gate 3

Each route to a companion's heart will be different, so save your game often and reroll the last save point if you have chosen the wrong options.

Big events often lead to romantic moments in Baldur’s Gate 3

While romance plays a huge part in Baldur’s Gate 3, most of the intimate moments of the game will be unlocked after there has been one major event that influences your relationship with a special character.

For example, when it comes to romancing Minthara, you will have to side with her against the Druids and then help her raid the cove. You will betray a lot of Druids and Teiflings; however, after the battle is done and you have won, it will unlock an intimate moment with her.

Romancing Minthara (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

All you will need to do is to use the Long Rest feature, and a cut scene will play where investing in the correct dialogues will unlock the romance option.

Similar routes are followed by the other characters, and the decision is up to you on how you want to go about doing it.

Initiating romance in Baldur’s Gate 3

When your intimacy with the NPC has grown enough that they are willing to become your romantic partner, you will be required to initiate it, as the scene will not be unlocked automatically.

So when you know that the NPC is willing, you will be required to perform a Long Rest action where you will get the option to click on the bed or the campfire. There will be a short moment where you will use your resources to end the day and confirm your remaining supplies, followed by the choice to have a romantic encounter with the willing NPC.

You will be able to invite them to bed, thereby automatically unlocking a romantic scene.