What is a Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3?

With Baldur’s Gate 3 finally having its full release on PC, players are quite curious about a lot of things in the RPG along with the role of the mysterious character knowns as the Guardian. The Guardian is an NPC that players get to create right after making their playable character. However, it's not clear who they are and why you are creating them.

The Guardian is one of the core characters of the main storyline, and you will get to know more about them as you spend time completing the various campaign missions.

However, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will provide a small gist of what the Guardian is in the game along with when you will get to interact with them.

Exploring the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guardian creation screen (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

During the Early Access period of the RPG, the Guardian was denoted as the Dreamlover, who was the embodiment of the tadpole parasite that has latched onto the player character’s brain. Its role in the full-release version of the game is a bit more fleshed out and impactful compared to what it used to be.

During the Early Access, the Dreamlover would appear to tempt you and it was also seen as one of the many characters that you will be romantically inclined towards. So, you could either reject its advances or give in to the temptation. It would lead to an intimate scene if you often gave in to it. However, for this access period of the RPG, that was the extent of the Dreamlover’s role.

Now, as a Guardian in full release, the NPC has a much more important and fleshed-out role in the narrative. They are represented much more neutrally and have more impact on the narrative than they used to.

How to interact with the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3

You will not be able to interact with the Guardian whenever you want, as your conversation with this enigmatic figure only takes place when you dream. As it's the embodiment of the tadpole in your character’s brain, most of the time it will come to you when you are sleeping.

Romancing Dreamlover (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

This will occur when you are opting for the Long Rest option in the game. However, you will first need to trigger its appearance by fulfilling some of the primary conditions.

To have dreams about the Guardian, you will need to use the Illithind abilities of the parasite during conversations. This is because the more you use its power, the stronger it gets and more will its presence be more prominent to you.

So to meet with the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to invest some time in using the psychic powers.