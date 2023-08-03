Should you kill the Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Mind Flayer is the first major enemy in Baldur's Gate 3, and it is a fearsome creature in every sense. You awake in its lair, where it has inserted a parasite that needs removal. If you seek revenge, you won't have to wait long, as the main story gives you a perfect chance to eliminate this monster. After a certain point, the Mind Flayer's ship will come crashing at an island where your main adventure will begin.

You will encounter the creature dying on the floor as you try to make your way through the debris. Like many other scenarios in the game, you must make a decision — feed the Mind Flayer or end it for good.

Let's look at what outcomes you will face in Baldur's Gate 3 based on your decision.

What happens if you feed the Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3?

Before deciding, remember that the Mind Flayer is an evil creature by every stretch of the imagination. If you have reached the point where you find it dying on the ground, you must have already seen the extent of its evil nature.

Yet, your compassionate nature might compel you to feed the dying creature. If you do so, your character will instantly die in the game. The Whithers can only revive you in the base (assuming you answer correctly). While it might appear that the creature will take one speck of blood, it consumes much more than that.

Hence, it's advised not to feed the monster and resist doing so. If you choose to revive the dying Mind Flayer, you will encounter it later in the game again at its full health.

What happens if you resist the Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3?

If you choose to resist the creature, you can still opt between two more decisions. Leave it to die on its own, or end it then and there. Irrespective of your choice, you will not encounter this particular Mind Flayer later in the game.

This part of the game comes in the early parts of Act 1 itself, so you won't have to play very long to encounter it. Remember that there could be different options in the full release, which is currently available.

For now, Baldur's Gate 3 is only available to PC players, although PlayStation games will also be able to try it out on September 6. An Xbox launch is also reportedly in the plans for 2024 and will offer full cross-platform progression.