The highly anticipated RPG, Baldur's Gate 3, is now out on PC and has gained the attention of many gamers. With this epic adventure, players are eager to discover the best controller settings to enhance their gameplay. While the traditional mouse and keyboard combo is usually recommended for RPGs, there is a distinct community of players who crave the immersive experience of the Forgotten Realms with a controller.

Baldur's Gate 3, in its current iteration, lacks native controller compatibility. However, the title will release on PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023. Xbox Series X/S users will also receive the game in 2024, with controller integration included.

For all the PC players and for those who are eagerly anticipating the PS5 release, this article has you covered with the ultimate optimized controller settings for a top-tier Baldur's Gate 3 experience.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 control settings for keyboard and PS5 controller

Baldur’s Gate 3: Keyboard settings

Baldur's Gate 3 keyboard settings (Image via Sportskeea)

Baldur's Gate 3 offers an exhilarating adventure for die-hard fans of fantasy role-playing. A plethora of daunting obstacles await the players, but by tweaking your control setup and calibrating sensitivity, you can elevate your combat skills and conquer the game's multifaceted mechanics.

The following are the recommended keyboard settings for Baldur's Gate 3:

Keybinding options:

Camera Backward : S

: S Camera Forward : W

: W Camera Left : A

: A Camera Right : D

: D Camera Rotate Left : Q

: Q Camera Rotate Right : E

: E Camera Zoom In : Mouse Scroll Up

: Mouse Scroll Up Camera Zoom Out : Mouse Scroll Down

: Mouse Scroll Down Center Camera on Character : Home

: Home Toggle Camera Rotate : Middle Mouse Button

: Middle Mouse Button Toggle Tactical Camera : O

: O Cancel Action : Esc

: Esc Context Menu : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Expand Tooltip : Left Alt

: Left Alt Highlight Characters : Grave

: Grave Interact : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Ping : Alt+Right Mouse Button

: Alt+Right Mouse Button Prepare Main Attack : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Rotate Item Left : Mouse Scroll Down

: Mouse Scroll Down Rotate Item Right : Mouse Scroll Up

: Mouse Scroll Up Select Character at Position 1 : F1

: F1 Select Character at Position 2 : F2

: F2 Select Character at Position 3 : F3

: F3 Select Character at Position 4 : F4

: F4 Select Next Character : Right Bracket

: Right Bracket Select Previous Character : Left Bracket

: Left Bracket Select Slots 1 to 9 : Numpad 1 to 9

: Numpad 1 to 9 Select Slot 10 : 0

: 0 Select Slot 11 : Minus

: Minus Select Slot 12 : =

: = Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon : U

: U Show World Tooltips : Left Alt

: Left Alt Skip Video : Esc

: Esc Toggle Climbing : Left Shift

: Left Shift Toggle Dual Wielding : R

: R Toggle Group Hide : Shift+C

: Shift+C Toggle Group Mode : G

: G Toggle Input Mode : Ctrl+Shift+Q

: Ctrl+Shift+Q Toggle Weapon Set : F

: F Cancel End Turn : Space

: Space Character Panels : B

: B Character Sheet : N

: N Close Menu : Esc

: Esc End Turn : Space

: Space Enter Turn-based Mode : Shift+Space

: Shift+Space Flee from combat : Shift+Space

: Shift+Space In-game Menu : Esc

: Esc Inspiration : P

: P Inventory and Equipment : I

: I Journal : J

: J Jump : Z

: Z Leave Turn-based Mode : Shift+Space

: Shift+Space Map : M

: M Party View : Tab

: Tab Pin Tooltips : T

: T Quick Load : F8

: F8 Quick Save : F5

: F5 Reactions : L

: L Shove : V

: V Show Sneak Cones : Left Shift

: Left Shift Skip Dialogue : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Spellbook : K

: K Split Item Toggle : Right Shift

: Right Shift Take All Items from Container : Space

: Space Throw : X

: X Toggle Info : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Toggle Presentation Mode : F10

: F10 Toggle Sneak: C

Baldur’s Gate 3: PS5 controller settings

At the time of its official PC release, Baldur's Gate 3 will possess the ability to seamlessly integrate with a controller, going beyond what the present Early Access edition offers. It will also boast the capability to discern the specific controller employed and subsequently adapt the user interface accordingly, facilitating an effortless transition between traditional mouse and keyboard navigation and a controller setup.

To maximize your gaming experience in Baldur's Gate 3, here are the recommended configurations for your PS5 controller:

Left Trigger : L2

: L2 Previous : L1

: L1 Right Trigger : R2

: R2 Next : R1

: R1 Selection Up : D-pad up

: D-pad up Selection Left : D-pad left

: D-pad left Selection Down : D-pad down

: D-pad down Selection Right : D-pad right

: D-pad right Toggle Info : Left stick

: Left stick Cast/Sort/Swap : Triangle

: Triangle Cancel/Back : Circle

: Circle Interact/Select : Cross

: Cross Actions : Square

: Square Toggle Cursor : Right stick

: Right stick Toggle turn-based mode : Share button

: Share button Game Menu: Options button

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news on Baldur's Gate 3.