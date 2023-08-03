How to easily clean your face in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a feature that allows you to clean your character’s face after it gets covered in blood, grime, and bruises. It was back in patch 6 of the early access that Larian added a feature to the RPG where your character will get covered in dirt as they go about completing the narrative, side quests, and taking out enemies.

However, most in the community prefer to have their character look spotless when out adventuring in the Forgotten Realm, and this is where cleaning your character’s face comes in.

You'll need to clean your character’s face in Baldur’s Gate 3 to remove all the blood, bruises, and dirt from their faces, however, not many in the community are aware of how they can go about doing this.

Hence, today’s guide will go over the steps to clean your character’s face in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Successfully cleaning your face in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cleaning your face is one of the best ways of removing all the dirt and blood from your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, and one way of going about doing it is to use the Short Rest option.

This is one of the core gameplay mechanics in the game. It not only helps your character and party members appear spotless, but it also restores their HP, along with some spells in the game.

Here's how you can use the Short Rest option:

Click on the Short Rest icon, which will be located to the right of the minimap.

Make sure that you are not in combat when doing this because then you will not be able to use the Short Rest option in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once you have clicked on the option, the game will go into a short animation, and 15 minutes of in-game time will pass. Your characters will heal up and wash the grime and blood away from their faces.

Although Short Rest is one of the core progression features in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can use it two times in one day. Make sure you plan out your adventures so you don't end up using them just to look clean.

What other ways can you clean your face in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can clean your face while opting for the Long Rest feature, however, it’s not recommended as it will unnecessarily take up a significant amount of in-game time. Hence, the Short Rest is the only reliable way of getting yourself cleaned up in Baldur’s Gate 3 for now.