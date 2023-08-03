How to romance the Dreamlover in Baldur’s Gate 3

NPCs are not the only ones you can take to bed in Baldur’s Gate 3, as you can also romance the Dreamlover, who lives rent-free in your character's head. Yes, your in-game character can sleep with the player-created NPC you create at the start of the game. The Dreamlover embodies the Mindflayer tadpole that inhabits your character’s brains. Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to customize how it looks after you are done making your own playable character.

While it’s weird how the game allows you to sleep with it in your dreams, there is a possibility that you can take part if you are willing.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will cover how to romance the Dreamlover in the RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dreamlover romance guide

To romance the Dreamlover in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few steps to follow. The route is rather complicated, and it’s easy to miss out on some steps as you make your way through the narrative and campaign.

Let's look at some things you need to follow.

Dreamlover romance guide (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

Creating your perfect Dreamlover in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first step is to make your own Dreamlover. The creation process is automatic, and the game will ask you to do so after you are done creating your own playable character and protagonist.

Thereafter, to pick your class, race, attributes, and features, click on Venture Fort. The game will then ask you, "Who Do You Dream of at Night?"

This will take you to a screen where you can create the Dreamlover, your partner NPC, as you venture out into the Forgotten Realm.

Unlike the main character creation, you will only have limited customization options for the Dreamlover. You can change their sex, race, and other cosmetic features.

Hence, if you are bent on sleeping with them, build the person of your dreams during this creation menu.

Use Illithid Wisdom in conversations in Baldur’s Gate 3

The next step in your scheme to romance the Dreamlover in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to use Illithid Wisdom during specific conversations. When investing in True Soul or Illithid Wisdom conversations, you are momentarily allowing the Dreamlover to take hold of you.

This will grow its influence on you over time, and the parasite will soon start interacting with you as you dream.

You can romance it in your third dream if you choose your dialogs correctly.

The first dream romance interactions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your first dream with the Dreamlover will be during one of your rests in camp. Opt for the Long Rest option, which will put you and your party members to sleep. However, if you have used enough Illithid Wisdom in conversations (two times in the campaign), your dream this time around will be about the Dreamlover.

Once you are asleep, the Dreamlover will visit you, and you can either ask it to leave or give in to your temptation.

The latter will grant you Illithid Powers, along with abilities that make use of psychic forces.

The second dream romance interactions in Baldur’s Gate 3

The second dream about the Dreamlover will take place after you have used Illithid Wisdom four times in the game. There are not many interactions there, and there is no particular choice that you must invest in to move to the next and final step.

During this dream, the Dreamlover will tempt you by showing you a conquered world and goading you into believing that you will be able to rule it.

You simply need to give in to the temptation.

Dreamlover romance interactions (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

The third dream romance interactions in Baldur’s Gate 3

The third dream will occur once you have used Illithid Wisdom five times in your adventures. It is the final step to romancing the Dreamlover in Baldur’s Gate 3.

When the interaction starts with the NPC, here are some dialog options you will find:

"Tell me how. I'll do anything to make this stop."

"I'm not fighting you! It's this wretched parasite!"

"Of course, I can feel it. This is you! It's been you from the start!"

After the initial choice, there are three options:

[Charisma 15]: Resist both her and the urge.

Surrender to the urge - last out.

"I want to rip you open. I can't help it."

Giving into your urges will lead to a romantic and intimate scene with the Dreamlover. However, the more you give into the NPC in the RPG, the more it will affect how your narrative plays out.