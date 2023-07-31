Who is Orin the Red in Baldur's Gate 3? Exploring the background of villain voiced by Lady Dimitrescu's VA

Baldur's Gate 3 is gaining significant attention because of its unique characters and gameplay elements. With the release date quickly approaching, publisher Larian Studios is continually sharing fascinating updates about the game. One recent update that has captured the spotlight is the introduction of a new antagonist named Orin the Red. The reason behind this buzz is that Orin the Red is voiced by the same actress who portrayed Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Currently, the main topic of discussion revolves around Maggie Robertson portraying Orin the Red in Baldur's Gate 3. However, audiences are also enamored by the distinctive traits and actions associated with this character. Baldur's Gate 3 has several characters, each with their own race, gender, abilities, and background. Fans are now excited to see how Orin the Red will integrate into the narrative of the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 reveals new evil character, Orin the Red

Orin is intended to be the most disturbed and aggressive character (Image via Larian Studios)

Larian Studios recently unveiled a trailer introducing a new character known as Orin the Red, portrayed by Maggie Robertson. According to the actress, Orin is intended to be the most disturbed and aggressive character in the game, and she will pose a significant challenge to adventurers.

One interesting aspect highlighted in the trailer is Orin's ability to shapeshift. Additionally, the trailer highlights her ability to unleash unlimited violence to fulfill her desires. Her affection for her weapon is evident in the trailer, and Robertson has also confirmed that Orin shares an intimate bond with her blades. The character exhibits a strong inclination towards violence and takes pleasure in taking the lives of others, indicating a truly sinister and chaotic nature.

Orin loves violence and takes pleasure in taking the lives of others (Image via Larian Studios)

It appears that the developers of Baldur's Gate 3 aim to develop an ominous experience. Previously, Larian Studios introduced a similar character called the Dark Urge. He is one of the seven Origin characters available for play in the game. Players will face choices throughout their journey that involve either engaging in acts of violence or resisting them.

This is because the character possesses a unique trait, living with an irresistible urge to commit murders and take pleasure in violence. However, it will be entirely up to you to shape your character's destiny. You can make the Dark Urge a pure evil, experiencing a darker tale, or opt to transform him into a more virtuous individual by choosing good deeds, paving a more meaningful path in the narrative of the game.