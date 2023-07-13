What are Origin characters in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 provides players diverse options to tailor their adventure according to personal preferences. The game incorporates captivating RPG elements that deliver an exhilarating gameplay experience. In addition to the freedom of creating a unique avatar for your journey, Baldur's Gate 3 also grants you the choice to select from various Origin characters.

The premade characters in Baldur's Gate 3, known as Origin characters, can be chosen for your journey. While progressing, you will encounter various options to determine the path you wish to take. Each Origin character possesses a unique background, offering valuable insights into their role within the game's storyline.

This article aims to provide detailed information about the diverse cast of Origin characters featured in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3: Origin characters and their types

There are seven Origin characters in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Before embarking on your adventure, Baldur's Gate 3 allows you to create a character or choose from a range of pre-made characters known as Origin characters, of which there are seven in the game, including:

Astarion

Lae'zel

Gale

Shadowheart

Wyll

Karlach

The Dark Urge

If you do not choose the Origin characters, you can select them as companions for your journey. Each Origin character represents specific classes, gender, and race. Although you cannot modify their races, genders, classes, and appearances, one interesting character called the Dark Urge allows for complete customization.

Fully customizable Origin character, the Dark Urge (Image via Larian Studios)

In a recent live stream event for the game, the developers unveiled exciting details about this newly customizable Origin character. They confirmed that players will be able to fully personalize it.

The Dark Urge is an exceptionally distinctive character within the game, embodying a strong inclination towards violent and murderous acts. Throughout the game, you will encounter situations wherein you must decide the actions you wish to take.

These options will range between violent and friendly actions, allowing you to shape the narrative of the Dark Urge according to your preferences. By opting for violent actions, you will immerse yourself in a dark RPG adventure.

Throughout the journey, the Dark Urge will experience haunting nightmares from his past involving brutal acts of murder he committed. Unaware of his past actions, these memories torment his mind and constantly push him toward violence.

Additionally, the character is accompanied by a devoted servant named Sceleritas Fel, who alternately appears to manipulate the character towards a path of aggression. Ultimately, it is up to you to resist these violent urges and choose whether to follow a peaceful path to become a heroic character.

