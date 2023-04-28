"We are committed to fixing these issues": Respawn responds to Star Wars Jedi Survivor's poor PC performance at launch

Respawn Entertainment and EA have responded to the backlash they are facing due to their recently released Star Wars title, Star Wars Jedi Survivor having unacceptable performance and user experience on PC. Respawn has assured players that the team is committed to fixing most, if not all, of the performance-related issues they face with the game's PC port.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a direct sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, which is heralded by many as one of the best single-player story-driven Star Wars game. As such, fans had high hopes for the sequel, which the title delivers with a robust narrative, fantastic gameplay additions, and a satisfying combat system. However, the game falls short in raw performance, especially on PCs.

Respawn has assured players that they are working on fixing the performance-related issues as soon as possible, stating:

"We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don't also introduce new problems. Thanks for understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues."

Players have reported countless issues with the game's PC port, including frequent frame rate drops, crashes, visual bugs, and age-old shader-compilation stutters. While Respawn aimed to fix most of these issues with the day-one patch, the update failed to fix significant performance issues, leaving Star Wars Jedi Survivor virtually unplayable for many fans around the globe.

When writing this article, Star Wars Jedi Survivor had "Mostly Negative" reviews on Steam. Most of the complaints players present are related to the game not performing as expected, even on hardware surpassing the recommended system requirements. Players have reported poor performance on top-of-the-line PCs with GPUs like Nvidia's RTX 4090.

Addressing the backlash the developer has received since the game's release, Respawn has stated that they are aware of the issues players face and are working on fixing them as soon as possible:

"We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations. For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10 or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss. Rest assured, we are working to address these cases quickly."

The developer has assured players that they are working on several fixes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor's PC port and will deploy the update as soon as it is ready. Getting a broken PC port is nothing new for PC players, with the most recent example of a botched PC release being The Last of Us Part-1 from Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has issues with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with frequent frame drops and occasional crashes. However, the situation for consoles isn't as severe as the game's PC version. Nvidia did roll out a driver update, which many players have reported somewhat to remedy the low GPU usage issue with the game.

However, there are still major performance-related issues that Respawn will have to iron out via post-launch updates.

