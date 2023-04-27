Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order story recap: Things to know before starting Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The upcoming action-adventure title Star Wars Jedi Survivor, developed by Respawn Entertainment, is easily one of the biggest games of 2023. Being a direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Jedi Survivor features many narrative similarities and connections that players should be aware of before starting their journey as Cal in the latest title.

Released in 2019, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was, and still is, one of the most beloved Star Wars titles, offering a rather sizable 15-hour-long campaign featuring a dense and intriguing original story. For the most part, the story of Jedi Fallen Order was about Cal and his rise from a young Padawan to a fully-fledged and skilled Jedi Knight.

However, the story also featured occasional cameos by known characters from the Star Wars universe, who not only served as the connecting link between Cal's story and the overarching narrative of the series but also played a major role in shaping the protagonist's fate.

Here's a brief story recap to get you up to speed before diving into Cal's journey as a Jedi Knight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The story of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order starts with Cal Kestis, a young Padawan trying to hide from the forces of the Empire by working as a scrapper on a desolate planet named "Bracca" with his friend Prauf. However, he is forced to use his powers and reveal his identity as a Jedi when he tries to save his friend from falling to his death.

This brings the Inquisitors, a mercenary task force hell-bent on hunting down all the remaining Jedi after Order 66, to the planet Bracca, where they kill Prauf. This forces Cal to go on the run, trying to conceal his identity while also swearing revenge against the Inquisitors for his friend's death.

Cal eventually meets up with Cere and Greez, who rescues the young Padawan and prepare him to start his journey toward becoming a highly skilled Jedi Knight. Cal eventually finds BD-1, a tiny robot who later becomes an inseparable companion to the protagonist.

During his quest to hone his skills and investigate the tombs on planet Zeffo, Cal once again comes face-to-face with the Inquisitor, who killed his friend Prauf, the Second Sister. Cal engages in a one-on-one battle against the Second Sister; however, he is easily defeated by the Inquisitor, who is later revealed to be Trilla, Cere's former Padawan, whom she presumed to be dead.

When Cal returns to Cere to question her regarding Trilla and her past, he gets captured by bounty hunter Haxion Brood, who imprisons the Jedi. However, with help from BD-1, Cal eventually manages to escape the prison and is rescued by Cere and Greez once again.

Confronting Cere about Trilla, Cal learns about Cere's past and how she cut herself off from the Force to escape the Inquisitor's base. Later, while trying to reach the top of the Origin Tree, Cal is attacked by the Inquisitor called the Ninth Sister, who he defeats by cutting one of her hands off.

In search of his next Zeffo Tomb, Cal makes his way to Dathomir, where he comes face-to-face with Malicos, a former Jedi Master who has turned evil. Cal escapes Malicos, only to get swept up in a vision where he is confronted by his former master Jaro Tapal, who challenges the budding Jedi Knight to a fight.

However, Cal loses the battle, leading him to break his lightsaber in frustration. Fortunately, Cere builds Cal a new and vastly improved lightsaber. Going through the Zeffo Tomb in Dathomir, Cal again faces Jaro Tapal. However, this time, with reignited courage and dedication, Cal defeats Jaro, finally accepting the death of his master.

Going deeper into the tomb, Cal meets up with Merrin, who he convinces that he's not a threat, and together, they eventually end up defeating Malicos before heading back to Cere and Greez. The crew then goes to Fortress Inquisitorius, where Trilla is hiding. Before confronting Trilla for the last time, Cal is made into a Jedi Knight by Cere.

Cal and Cere infiltrate the Fortress Inquisitorius as they go toe-to-toe against hordes of Stormtroopers before facing Trilla, the Second Sister. Cal and Trilla engage in an action-packed duel that ends in Cal's favor. After seeing Trilla defeated, Cere tries to turn her back to their side. However, she is interrupted by Darth Vader, who kills Trilla on the spot.

After killing Trilla, Darth Vader chases Cal and eventually catches up to him. But Cere comes to Cal's rescue, stopping Vader in his tracks using the power of the Dark Side before escaping to their ship, the Mantis. Aboard the Mantis, Cal destroys the Holocron, leaving the Force to decide the fate of the Jedi Order. This is where the story of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order ends.

Cal's story in Star Wars Jedi Survivor picks up five years after the first game's events and continues his journey, but not as a Padawan, instead, as a skilled Jedi Knight.

