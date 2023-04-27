Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Release time for all regions

Respawn and Electronic Arts' upcoming open-world action-adventure title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is due for release in a few hours. Developed exclusively for current-generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S alongside Windows PC, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023.

Set a few years after the conclusion of the previous title, the sequel sees the continuation of Cal Kestis' story as he once again comes face-to-face with the Galactic Empire. With the game officially launching, Respawn and EA have given players a definite look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release roadmap, including proper release timings for all regions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivors release timing for all regions

The game will be released at midnight for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, depending on the players' region, while for PC, i.e., Steam and EA App, developers Respawn and Electronic Arts have shared its proper release timings. Here are the PC release timings for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for all regions:

Los Angeles: 21:00 PDT (April 27, 2023)

Mexico City: 22:00 CST (April 27, 2023)

New York: 00:00 EDT (April 28, 2023)

Sao Paulo: 01:00 BRT (April 28, 2023)

London: 05:00 BST (April 28, 2023)

Lagos: 05:00 wat (April 28, 2023)

Berlin: 06:00 CEST (April 28, 2023)

Riyadh: 07:00 AST (April 28, 2023)

New Delhi: 09:30 IST (April 28, 2023)

Tokyo: 13:00 JST (April 28, 2023)

Sydney: 14:00 AEST (April 28, 2023)

Respawn's upcoming Star Wars title requires the following system requirements to run smoothly:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 155 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | Nvidia GeForce RTX2070 | AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 155 GB available space

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already available for pre-load to players who pre-purchased the game's Standard or Deluxe Editions. There is also a pre-order bundle that comes with both the Standard and Deluxe Edition. Called the Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack, the pre-order bundle includes:

The “Hermit” cosmetic

The “Hermit” Lightsaber set

The “Combustion” Blaster set

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



All stances and cosmetics from previous playthroughs will be unlocked, along with new perks and lightsaber colors! Skill points will also carry over. #StarWarsJediSurvivor will have a New Game Plus mode at launch!All stances and cosmetics from previous playthroughs will be unlocked, along with new perks and lightsaber colors! Skill points will also carry over. #StarWarsJediSurvivor will have a New Game Plus mode at launch! All stances and cosmetics from previous playthroughs will be unlocked, along with new perks and lightsaber colors! Skill points will also carry over. https://t.co/VmuekCnXXe

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App)

