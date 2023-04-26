All new features in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor revealed so far

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released soon, with EA unveiling a set of new features for the upcoming title. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order did not receive much appreciation even after its attempt at an innovative take due to its repetitive gameplay and average storyline. The developers are currently trying to overcome these obstacles by rectifying the issue and adding more features to the latest title.

This article will discuss the new features that have been revealed so far and will be arriving along with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come with some new features

Lightsaber Combat

Star Wars is known for its lightsaber combat, and even during movies and TV shows, the plasma blades that take down enemies easily are the primary eye-catchers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature five different stances with the lightsaber, including Single Wield, Dual Wield, Cross Guard, Double Bladed Staff, as well as Blaster and Blade, compared to the usual two stances that were featured until the previous iteration.

This will allow the players the freedom to strategize freely and win combat following their own style. However, the combat style of the previous titles has not been modified.

Customization

The upcoming title will offer the ability to customize Cal's hairstyle, clothes, facial hair, jacket, torso, and much more, giving him a complete appearance overhaul. BD-1 will also be customizable and the options can be purchased from in-game stores or by purchasing exclusive editions of the game.

Transportation

Players will be able to tame animals and provide mounts to transport when using them in the upcoming title. The game will also allow players to fast travel to other locations. While Fallen Order has been criticized for its hassle of traveling and lack of fast travel, the developers have addressed the issue this time.

Accessibility

Adjusting difficulty settings mid-game

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will let players choose the difficulty settings at the beginning of the game. Sometimes the difficulty may seem too harsh or lenient mid-game. Thus, the latest title will allow players to adjust the difficulty settings live during gameplay.

Slow mode

The game may be a little challenging for new players, so the developers have added slow mode, a feature that slows the game down. This will help players strategize and overcome difficult levels without hiccups.

These are the new features that are set to arrive with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game will be released on April 28, 2023, and can be downloaded and installed on PC and the latest generational consoles. It is also worth noting that these features have been confirmed, and upon release, the game may contain additional changes.

