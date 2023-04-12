5 soulslike games to play while you wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Souls-like games test your patience and skills and present you with a unique game world. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is right around the corner, and you can engage in a handful of souls-like games to ease your wait. While souls-like games possess a steep learning curve, they are a worthwhile experience that incentivizes you to experiment with various builds and weapons. Like the previous iteration, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be challenging, though not at the same level as other souls-like games.

However, it is ideal for delving into the games on this list to prepare yourself for some challenging encounters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and take on formidable bosses in various game worlds.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

The Surge and four other souls-like games you can try out while waiting for Star Wars Jedi Survivor

1) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a juggernaut of souls-like games, and deservedly so. A significant part of its success is the world called the Lands Between, which is liable to immerse you and pose a grave challenge. However, you can even the odds by trying various weapon types like Katanas, Curved Swords, Axes, Great Hammers, Claws, Twinblades, and more.

As is the tradition with From Software games, Elden Ring provides you with tons of classes to start your journey. These include Hero, Astrologer, Bandit, Wretch, Vagabond, and others with varying stats. Once you finalize your builds, you will have to deal with many bosses.

2) Nioh 2

The Nioh series is one of the best souls-like games to delve into while waiting for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The story of Nioh 2 unravels in the Sengoku era of Japan, wherein the world is infested with demonic entities. You will therefore face tons of enemies like rogue samurai, ninjas, and demons like dwellers, kappas, skeleton warriors, and countless others.

Nioh 2 features a fast-paced combat system that will keep you on your toes in every battle and require you to thoroughly leverage gameplay mechanics like Omnyo Magic skills to deal elemental damage to foes. You must also select from categories like Odachi skills, Samurai Skills, and more to specialize in particular weapon types.

3) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you admire Nioh’s aesthetics, gameplay, and art style, then be sure to check out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Set in the Three Kingdoms era, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty transports you to China amidst demonic corruption. It adds new mechanics like Martial Arts and unique special attacks for each weapon type.

You can resort to the five categories of spells Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water. It would help if you also partook in many challenging boss battles that pit you against creatures based on Chinese mythology, including some human bosses. If you are on the fence regarding this game, please check out our team’s review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

4) The Surge

If you wish to delve into souls-like games with an entire sci-fi world reminiscent of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can check out The Surge. Even though the game doesn’t revolve around space themes, the industrial atmosphere and dystopian representation are liable to keep you engaged while you wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

You get to play as Warren, who falls prey to a mishap and is outfitted with a powerful exoskeleton. This powerful rig enables you to wield weapon types like single-handed, single-, twin-rigged, staves, and more. There are tons of weapons within each of the types mentioned above that significantly vary the gameplay experience.

5) Demon’s Souls

It is impossible to ignore Demon’s Souls when speaking of souls-like games since it is the remake of the original game that was a precursor to the formation of the souls-like genre. While many may admire the challenging combat and boss battles in Demon’s Souls, it is also one of the most visually striking games on PlayStation5.

If you are new to souls-like games, you can start with Demon’s Souls to get acquainted with the signature boss battles, combat tactics to survive in the harsh world of such games, and craft builds that give you an edge over all foes. If you cannot defeat a formidable boss, feel free to take help from some other player in co-op (who is similar to your level in Demon’s Souls).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While awaiting its release, you can try out the games highlighted in this article if you like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

