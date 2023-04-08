5 games to play if you liked Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order impressed fans of the famous space franchise and players who admire a robust narrative experience. If you too loved the game's narrative, the competitive difficulty of combat encounters, and the light exploration elements, then you are in luck. There are a bunch of games that offer an enthralling experience reminiscent of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While you may find some games on this list challenging, they are worth trying.

If you are looking for titles that provide a sense of progression while immersing you in a well-crafted world and story like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this list is the right place to look.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and 4 other games similar to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order you can try out

1) Bloodborne

Bloodborne is a rare masterpiece that presents a gothic world of Yharnam and pits you against various enemies. It stays true to the From Software's signature difficulty wherein any enemy can defeat you if you underestimate them. After defeating myriad foes, you can accumulate blood echoes and level up your in-game character to take on challenging bosses.

Even though the backdrop, themes, and gameplay mechanics are different than that in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you will be satisfied with the leveling system and sense of progression. Bloodborne provides unique weapon types called trick weapons like Threaded Cane, Saw Cleaver, Kirkhammer, and many others.

2) The Surge 2

The Surge 2 is one of the most underrated souls-like games and is well worth a try if you admire the world-building elements of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Surge 2 unravels in a dystopian fictional place called Jericho City. You must note that this title may be a bit more complex than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The Surge 2 features unique enemies like scavengers and elite officers with shields, guns, and melee weapons. You can access a vast arsenal of weapons like punching gloves, dystopian-themed swords, futuristic hammers, staffs, and spears. You must also partake in the challenging boss battles in The Surge 2.

3) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

If you crave a more effortless combat experience focusing on narrative and exploration, look no further than Shadow of the Tomb Raider. This game has traversal, climbing, and exploring mechanics similar to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can play as the beloved Lara Croft and explore ruins and tombs on the South American continent.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has an intriguing plot based on a secret organization called the Trinity. Lara is on a quest to thwart their evil plans and prevent an apocalypse. You can explore semi-open world hub areas, hunt animals and upgrade Lara's abilities while choosing from various outfits for her.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launched in the same year as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But that is not the only similarity between the two. You will admire the fast-paced combat intertwined with challenging boss battles that require you to dodge attacks and leverage enemy weaknesses to defeat them quickly.

You can acquire various tools for the protagonist Sekiro's (also called Wolf) prosthetic arm. Furthermore, you can leverage numerous Shinobi and Prosthetic Arts to even the odds in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You will enjoy this game if you admire Japanese lore, especially the Sengoku period.

5) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

If you wish to delve into an action-adventure game with a space setting similar to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can try out Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. While many were disappointed with Marvel's Avengers, they skipped the game, assuming it would repeat the same mistakes.

You will be delighted that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a better game with an intriguing story and outstanding exploration elements.

You can also leverage your team's attacks and abilities. Your team consists of only Rocket, Gamora, Drax, and Groot, beloved Marvel characters. Although the game may feel linear, it works in its favor and avoids presenting you with filler quests.

Watch the Final Gameplay Trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at New trailer incoming!Watch the Final Gameplay Trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at #StarWarsCelebration on Sunday, April 9. New trailer incoming!Watch the Final Gameplay Trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at #StarWarsCelebration on Sunday, April 9. https://t.co/p22Qcj7eN0

This is a great time to be a Star Wars fan since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases later this month, on April 28, 2023. If you love sci-fi games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can check out this list of the five best space exploration games.

