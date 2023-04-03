5 space exploration video games to play while waiting for Starfield

Space exploration games serve as an endless canvas of imagination for players and manage to present an expansive universe for discovery. In games about space travel, players can spend numerous hours gathering resources, flying their spacecraft across the cosmos, and discovering unknown planets. Sci-fi fans will understandably search for comparable options as Starfield approaches to satiate their desire to explore the unknown.

Thankfully, several intense space exploration games may keep gamers busy while they wait for Bethesda's sci-fi role-playing game Starfield to debut.

No Man's Sky and 4 other excellent space exploration games to check out while waiting for Starfield

1) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

The Mass Effect trilogy is one of the greatest sci-fi role-playing games of all time, and the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which includes all three games and tells Shepherd's tale, may keep players occupied for up to 100 hours. Players in Mass Effect 1 get to use Mako, an all-terrain rover, to explore worlds as Commander Shepherd sets out on his epic voyage.

One can go on to Mass Effect 2, which alters the narrative's tone and enhances the fighting. Players may also watch how their decisions play out in the next game. The cohesive storylines of the first two games culminate in the final title, Mass Effect 3, which is a complete game despite the divisive stance of the community over the game's ending.

2) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky witnessed an epic comeback from a rocky launch in 2016. Players can take command of their ship and launch into endless space exploration of countless galaxies. One may land on the explorable planets in any solar system whenever they want to and enjoy the randomly created picturesque sceneries.

When arriving on a planet, explorers can scan the plants and animals to collect Units (the virtual money) and spend them on tool improvements. Resources on each planet may be mined by players who want to trade, and they can then sell those resources to the merchants in the central regions throughout the game.

No Man's Sky is one of the best space exploration games with robust base-building elements that offer tremendous freedom and creativity.

3) Elite Dangerous

Players looking for refined space exploration games with in-depth trading systems and massive evolving worlds can delve into Elite Dangerous. Fans of science fiction can play this game solo or in an Open Play option, competing against other players who can use aggressive tactics or join forces with them.

Players will go out on their trip with a simple spacecraft to accumulate money through trade with the other factions and planet exploration. The scale of the world in Elite Dangerous is nothing to scoff at either since it boasts 400 Billion star systems waiting to be discovered.

4) Everspace

Everspace is ideal for fans of roguelike games who admire a backdrop of uncharted planets and asteroids. The game offers a rich space travel and shooting experience with various ships one may own and command, even if one isn't officially allowed to leave the boat.

Players in Everspace are encouraged to explore the uncharted and gather unique resources to create potent upgrades thanks to the game's complex ship upgrading system.

Avid fans of Everspace can check out the sequel, which will be released on April 6, 2023. Everspace has some story elements that can keep players engaged while waiting for Starfield to launch. Players must note that Everspace is a single-player experience but well worth delving into for those looking to cruise at their own pace in space exploration games.

5) The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds was a surprise hit from Obsidian and is the perfect title to fill the void of Starfield. Gamers are sent to the Halcyon system, where they can travel and explore several worlds, including Terra-2, Monarch, and others. Each of these planets is well-detailed and has several places that give the impression that it is busy and crowded.

Furthermore, players can create a character, equip various weapons and meet quirky companions. The game is played from a First Person perspective and has some RPG elements for players to engage with. Sci-fi fans can also relish the game's intriguing story, which is ideal for keeping themselves occupied until Starfield launches later this year.

While the above space exploration games are excellent in their own right, one can also check out underrated titles like Stellaris, Eve Online, and Outer Wilds. Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023, and fans are clamoring for its arrival.

