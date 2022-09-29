5 best narrative-driven gaming franchises that set the benchmark for single-player storytelling

While many look to shooters and battle royale games for quick gratification, others enjoy a lengthy adventure with incredible dialog and wondrous storytelling. Single-player games are often works of art that tug at the heartstrings of their playerbase.

They provide twists, turns, relationships, relatable characters, and unmatched narratives that keep players hooked for hours on end.

That said, only a handful of franchises can stake a claim as the best when it comes to storytelling in gaming. They've won awards, continued their stories through sequels, and provided the perfect single-player experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 gaming franchises with incredible storytelling

5) Mass Effect

Bioware has created immersive universes for decades and Mass Effect may be their best. With three games in the original trilogy and an underrated spin-off, the Mass Effect franchise has taken storytelling and RPG elements to unforeseen heights.

Every species in the game has immense details in the codex, there are options galore to alter the story, and a handful of different planets boast their own identities and cultures. This is a prime example of science fiction that any story-loving gamer should give a try.

4) Metal Gear Solid

The Metal Gear Solid franchise is massive. From the terrors of war to the mysterious figures in the shadows, there's plenty to dive into when it comes to narrative excellence. They have over thirty years of history that can be discovered by those new to the franchise.

The characters are complex and players never truly know what to expect. Solid Snake, Big Boss, Revolver Ocelot, and more are legendary figures in gaming that solidify the franchise's status in the industry.

3) Telltale's The Walking Dead

Telltale excels at storytelling across many of its interactive adventures. However, none are better than its foray into The Walking Dead franchise. All of its entries served as rollercoasters of fear and sadness.

From the moment players met a timid little Clementine until she became a tough, no-nonsense apocalypse survivor, the narrative went from strength to strength. Since one's choices mattered and carried into other episodes, the story was replayable and universally loved. It even has a couple of spin-offs that expand on the in-game universe of the zombie outbreak.

2) The Elder Scrolls

There have been numerous Elder Scrolls games, including remakes. Each one has its own story and setting within the franchise's universe. Despite these variations, the games blend in effortlessly.

From The Elder Scrolls Arena in 1994 to the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI, there's a lot of content to dive into.

The Elder Scrolls franchise has propelled video game storytelling to unfathomable heights. There are thousands of in-game books and scrolls that can be read to further develop the lore regarding its races, locations, and ancient history.

1) The Witcher

The Witcher's immaculate storytelling culminated in a smash-hit Netflix adaptation. The franchise is perfect for those who enjoy the dark and gritty side of fantasy. There are countless journals to read and side quests to undertake that expand one's knowledge of the universe.

The games are teeming with monsters, magic, and plot points that'll keep players engrossed. CD Projekt Red took a huge risk adapting a series of novels into a video game franchise, but the gamble absolutely paid off.

