Three Metal Gear Solid remasters to be reportedly revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2022

Rumors have come to light that the first 3 Metal Gear Solid games will be remastered, which will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2022. There have been rumors of Metal Gear Solid remasters before, but a leaker on the ResetEra forum has allegedly confirmed this to be true.

Though this person did not know how it would be marketed, they merely knew that the remasters were in the works and would likely be announced soon. Considering Konami's upcoming press conference, this could pair perfectly with Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Rumors suggest Metal Gear Solid remasters are on the way

According to Dusk Golem on the ResetEra forums and Twitter, it was something they already knew about before VideoGamesChronicle openly discussed the rumors. They made it clear that they are remastered, not remakes, and 100% know the remasters are on the way.

“I said this in the other thread, but can confirm this is 100% true. I will not be surprised if others have heard about it, but also as recently they’ve made agreements to distribution methods and finalizing the games to soon be reviewed by review boards and the like, very likely these get announced relatively soon. I don’t know their exact marketing plans, I just know developments on distribution has been happening very recently.”

It is being said that Konami will be revealing this trilogy of remasters in the Metal Gear Solid franchise during TGS 2022. On Konami’s TGS 2022 news website, they have stated a “world-loved series” will be receiving a new title, and it could be a collection of Metal Gear Solid games.

Metal Gear is one of the most beloved franchises in Konami’s history, and there have been rumors and talks about these games coming back for a significant period. Konami will also bring noted anime voice actor Yuki Kaji to make announcements on their behalf.

Konami has also stated that Kaji is representing the fans and it isn’t necessary to reveal a game or games that Yuki Kaji was a part of in the past.

Based on these rumors, they will be sold separately and as a bundle. Another exciting part of this rumor is that Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake will be added to the remaster bundle.

Konami revealed in July 2022 that they are working on relisting the Metal Gear Solid games that had to be delisted since they lost the rights to specific footage in the games. This could also be tied to rumors of a remaster since Konami would likely need those rights to re-release updated versions of the Metal Gear entries.

This is a fascinating announcement, and while Tokyo Game Show 2022 is coming very soon, it’s essential to take this with a grain of salt. Until Konami makes an official announcement, this is just a rumor, and fans should temper their expectations.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Konami will spend an hour on their presentations at 21:00 JST. As the developers have revealed, details are coming for titles like Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel and Super Bomberman R 2 fans hope to see some Metal Gear Solid remaster news.

