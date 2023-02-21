All available weapon types in Wild Hearts

While playing Wild Hearts, you may only start with the Karakuri Katana, but you’ll unlock many other weapon types as time progresses. Each has its skill trees, upgrades, and more powerful iterations to unlock. These weapons also have different playstyles, so no matter how you want to tackle the game, there’s something for you.

Look no further if you are curious about what you can wield and when it unlocks in Wild Hearts. Each weapon is a lot of fun to use, but not everyone will be interested in all of them. Whether you want to play support or be the aggressive, frontline damage dealer, EA Games’ latest monster-hunting title has you covered.

What weapons are available in Wild Hearts?

Wild Hearts has eight weapon types, which could change in future updates or DLC releases. There are six melee weapons of varying types and a pair of ranged weapons for players. However, unlike other monster-hunting games, you don’t start with access to all weapons.

All available weapons in Wild Hearts

Karakuri Katana

Nodachi

Bladed Wagasa

Maul

Claw Blade

Karakuri Staff

Bow

Cannon

If you like the average, balanced weapon, try the starter weapon, Karakuri Katana. It can do impressive damage through combo chains, and its weapon gauge ability is Unbound. This lets players boost their damage upon activation. This weapon is the one you start the game with within Wild Hearts.

After defeating Ragetail and aiding the woman at the beginning of the game, players can unlock the Nodachi, Bladed Wagasa, Maul, and Bow. The Nodachi in Wild Hearts is slow but devastating.

An up-close powerhouse, this greatsword-style weapon has a variety of stances to help players deal tons of damage. It might not be as fast as the katana, but it’s a blast.

If you’re a player that wants the style and expertly timed parries, go with the Bladed Wagasa. Don’t be offended that it’s a Paraol; this Wild Hearts weapon can deliver. It’s the best airborne weapon in the game and the only weapon to parry kimono attacks.

For fans of other titles like Monster Hunter, the Maul will be very familiar to Wild Hearts players. A massive hammer can hit for light, quick strikes or slow, devastating smash attacks. Perhaps the coolest thing is that players can extend its handle to set up different combo chains.

One of the two ranged weapons in the game is the Bow weapon type. It can fire either horizontally (Haya arrows) or vertically (Otoya arrows). The key is loading a target with the Haya arrows, then dropping the Otoya arrow to trigger greater damage.

Upon defeating Earthbreaker, three more weapons unlock for players to unlock: Claw Blade, Karakuri Staff, and Cannon. Though not all are difficult to wield, these are a bit more advanced.

The Claw Blade offers unparalleled speed and quick strikes. Players can bounce around the field to find the perfect strike place and deliver potent air combos. If you build up its weapon gauge, you can grapple and strike from the skies.

If mobility isn’t what you want, try the flexible Karakuri Staff. It has five forms it can transform into, and while it’s easy to use, mastering the ability to chain weapon transformation attacks together will be key to success. It is arguably one of the easiest weapons in the game to use.

Finally, there’s the Cannon, the harder of the two ranged weapons. It uses Ki Bases to fill the Charge Gauge and deals incredible long-range damage. However, you must master using the Charge Gauge efficiently and positioning on the battlefield. It’s far more difficult to use than the Bow in Wild Hearts, but it is worth investing time into.

It won’t take too long to grant players the option to wield other weapons, and it’s entirely up to you what you equip. Pick what feels right, and take the time to practice with it. That’s what makes a good kemono hunter.

Poll : 0 votes