Which Wild Hearts Weapon will suit your playstyle the best?

EA and Koei Tecmo have collaborated to create Wild Hearts, a unique monster hunter adventure that's set in a fantastical re-imagination of feudal-age Japan. The RPG allows players to explore the world of Azuma and hunt down majestic beasts using a wide variety of weapons, ranging from bows to katanas. Additionally, players can enjoy the game's co-op mode, making it a perfect multiplayer experience.

Wild Hearts offers a plethora of weapons, including the Karakuri Staff, Cannon, Claw Blade, Bow, Maul, Nodachi, Bladed Wagasa, and Karakuri Katana.

Based on the situation and the nature of the beast they're about to face, Hunters must choose the right weapon for the job. Like the popular Monster Hunter RPG titles, Wild Hearts allows players to upgrade and customize weapons according to their preferred playstyles.

Exploring different playstyles in Wild Hearts and their associated weapons

Wild Hearts is a unique game that offers players the ability to customize their gameplay experience by selecting from a wide range of weapons and playstyles.

One of the primary factors that influences the playstyle is the choice of weapon. For players who prefer fast and agile gameplay, the Karakuri Staff or Claw Blade are great choices. Essentially, these weapons are lightweight and allow the player to move quickly while dishing out swift and precise attacks.

Karakuri Staff

The Karakuri Staff is a versatile weapon in Wild Hearts. Its unique feature is the ability to change shape mid-attack, providing players with numerous options for combat. In addition to its base form, players can mutate the Karakuri Staff into a pike, a giant shuriken, and a pair of bladed tonfa sticks known as the twin fang. This versatility allows players to adapt to different situations and combat scenarios.

Claw Blade

The Claw Blade is a popular choice for Wild Hearts players who prefer to attack fast and cleanly. This lightweight melee weapon excels in close-range combat and allows players to easily dodge attacks, thanks to its exceptional mobility in the air.

Featuring two primary attacks - Attack 1 and Attack 2, Attack 1 delivers lightning-fast strikes, enabling players to deal quick and precise blows to enemies. Attack 2, on the other hand, helps players reposition themselves during combat, letting them avoid incoming attacks easily.

In addition to these standard attacks, the Claw Blade also has a Special Attack command that lets players pierce a Kemono (the monsters in the game) with the weapon's "claw." This effectively turns the Claw Blade into a grappling hook, allowing players to swing around the battlefield and deal damage from unexpected angles.

For players who prefer to deal heavy damage, the Nodachi or Maul are the best options. Although these weapons are heavier and slower, they pack a serious punch.

The Nodachi

The Nodachi is a particularly powerful weapon that's capable of leveling the ground with its slow and heavy slashes. With the Downward Slash combo, players can unleash a simple yet effective attack on their opponents. Additionally, the Nodachi allows players to access the Iai Stance, which lets them adopt a focused stance and execute a number of powerful attacks with perfect timing.

To make the Nodachi even more devastating, players can fill up their Valor Gauge by either holding the Iai Stance until it fills up or by attacking an enemy after performing the stance.

Once the gauge is full, players can unleash the weapon's ultimate attack known as Iai: Bisection. This powerful move slashes the air with red energy and cuts open the ground in front of the player, dealing massive damage to all enemies caught in its path.

The Maul

The Maul is a unique weapon in Wild Hearts that distinguishes itself from all the other options available in the game. First off, it's a gigantic, slow hammer that focuses on raw damage and high-impact attacks at the cost of speed, which includes attack speed and animation speed. Additionally, the Maul has plenty of reach, making it an excellent choice for players who prefer to keep their distance from enemies while dealing heavy damage.

Besides melee weapons, players can also choose to use long-range weapons such as the Bow, allowing them to attack from a distance. Bows are ideal for players who prefer to take a more strategic approach and deal damage from afar. This tactical approach is all about weakening the enemy from a distance before going in for the kill.

The Bow

The Bow in Wild Hearts is a ranged weapon that offers players the ability to take down Kemono from a distance. In the RPG, Bow weapons have two stances: Haya and Otoya.

While the Haya stance fires horizontal shots that are faster and leaves arrows in the Kemono, Otoya's stance deals more damage but has a slower fire rate. Otoya arrows can be charged up to two levels, resulting in maximum damage output. When Otoya arrows are fired at the Haya arrows that are stuck on a Kemono, this creates an explosion which deals additional damage.

Clearly, players will need to be strategic with their arrow choices, depending on the Kemono that they're facing.

In general, Wild Hearts offers a wide range of weapons that cater to every style of play, ranging from quick and nimble to slow and powerful. With the ability to customize weapons and develop different strategies to take down the game's beasts, players are sure to have a unique and exciting experience in every single Wild Hearts playthrough.

