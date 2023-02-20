Wild Hearts is a fast-paced RPG action adventure where players take on the role of a hunter tasked with taking down giant kemono beasts. With various weapons at their disposal, each with its unique playstyle, players can approach battles their way. One of these weapons is the Maul, a slow but powerful hammer that deals massive damage.

In this guide, we’ll look at how to use the Maul effectively and use the different movesets available to players.

How to Use the Maul in Wild Hearts

Maul is a heavy-hitting melee weapon specializing in dishing out huge amounts of damage through combos; however, it also means that players will attack slower than with most other weapons. Patience is key when using it, and players must wait for the right moment to strike.

One of the unique features of the Maul is that it can transform slightly to increase the range and damage of its attacks. Players should keep an eye out in the top-right for any attack extending the Maul's handle, allowing them to chain swings together for a powerful combo.

Maul's true power is unleashed by pressing the Special Attack button (SA) after using either attack button. Your hunter will briefly flash orange, and pressing SA will extend the Maul’s helve.

Nailing your timing is critical for using the Maul, as forgetting to press SA right when your hunter flashes orange will result in the Maul’s helve failing to extend. All combos are based around its extended helve, so players must practice getting used to them.

The Maul Tree at Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts has a wide variety of mauls, which players can obtain in Azuma. Here's a full list of all available Mauls in the game

Weapon Element Attack Power Critical Hit Ratio Aromatic Plum Maul 169 - Aromatic Plum Maul 2 190 - Creeping Vine Maul Wood 198 - Creeping Vine Maul 2 Wood 270 - Edgestone Maul 160 - Edgestone Maul 2 160 - First Bloom Maul 170 - Freshet Maul Water 171 5% Great Maul 100 - Intoxicating Birch Maul 204 - Intoxicating Birch Maul 2 194 - Intoxicating Birch Maul 3 300 - Rocky Maul Earth 216 - Yashima Maul 497 -20%

The Maul Movesets & combos

profjpg 📸 🎮 @profjpg #WildHearts @playWildHearts I am loving the Maul in Wild Hearts A LOT. Also fusion karakuris are so much fun. The more I play the game the better it gets. 🤩 I am loving the Maul in Wild Hearts A LOT. Also fusion karakuris are so much fun. The more I play the game the better it gets. 🤩❤️ #WildHearts @playWildHearts https://t.co/5aEy1HzdXb

To execute Maul's combos, players can do a Pummel combo by pressing the Attack 1 button (A1) three times in a row or a Jumping Smash by pressing Attack 2 (A2). Jumping Smash will move players forward a fair distance, making it a useful way to close the gap between a kemono.

By holding the Special Attack button (SA), players can do a Power Smash that sends basic karakuri-like crates flying at the kemono; however, the true power of the Maul is unleashed by pressing SA after using either attack button.

Here are the different Extended Smash Bursts that players can execute with the Maul:

Extended Smash Burst 1: A1, SA, A1, SA, A1

A1, SA, A1, SA, A1 Extended Smash Burst 2: A2, SA, A2, SA, A2

A2, SA, A2, SA, A2 Extended Smash Burst 3: A1, SA, A2

Timing is crucial in executing these combos, and players must practice getting the timing right. Maul's combos deal huge damage and could be the difference-makers in the battle against Wild Hearts’ giant kemono bosses.

Wild Hearts can now be enjoyed on the latest consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can try it out for free on both console and PC.

As you venture into the world of Wild Hearts, stay tuned for more mission walkthroughs, game guides, and other useful tips to help you make the most out of your gaming experience.

Poll : 0 votes